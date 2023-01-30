I was at the Bradford Post Office first thing on Thursday. I noticed that the sidewalks around the building hadn’t been shoveled or salted from the snow on Wednesday. I was wondering if anyone else finds it off that the postal service won’t deliver mail if you don’t shovel your walks, but they don’t seem to care about taking care of their own sidewalks.
While I’m on the Bradford Post Office, why is it every time I go in to mail something, it is a 10- to 15-minute wait in line? With the increase in postage, why can’t they have two people at the counter? Just asking.