PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Doug Mastriano betrayed his party, because he didn’t try to win. He refused to speak to the mainstream media. He didn’t work very hard to raise money. He never tried to translate his views into a vision for Pennsylvania that could attract voters across the spectrum, and he couldn’t be bothered to set many actual policies.

He didn’t seek endorsements and supporters outside the fringes whose celebrities you’ve probably never heard of. He didn’t campaign much. He held rallies in safe places with safe crowds.

