It long has been an article of faith among high-tech advocates, especially those in the auto industry, that self-driving vehicles soon will be the standard because such systems are not subject to the human distractions that underlie most vehicle crashes.

That confidence largely has been met by an equal amount of skepticism by most drivers, who understand the infinite variables inherent in driving and doubt the ability of any technology to deal with all of them.

