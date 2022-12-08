ST. LOUIS, Mo. (TNS) — Put aside all the funny memes of Sen. Josh Hawley running. Could it be that the soon-to-be senior senator from Missouri is vying to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate?

The current list of potential vice presidential picks swirling around does not seem to include Hawley, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Hawley isn’t working to make it on the shortlist. It is no secret that Hawley has higher aspirations for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Perhaps he thinks getting in through the back door of the West Wing is easier than the front.

