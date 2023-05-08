Two articles in The Bradford Era by Marcie Schellhammer caught my attention and motivated this letter. The articles, “Draft final assessment of low-flying training zone” and “Coalition urges public to speak up about low-fly zone proposal for PA Wilds,” which were in the April 4 and 26 editions, respectively, concern the low-fly zone proposed by the Maryland Air National Guard. The Duke Low Military Operations Area (MOA) covers parts of Tioga, Clinton, Cameron, Elk, Potter and McKean counties.
Ms. Schellhammer’s excellent articles outline the concerns of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Wilds Cooperative, Bradford Area Alliance and others. These groups explain why residents should be concerned about the establishment of a low-fly airspace. The economic impacts are significant and the Maryland Air National Guard has not adequately answered questions about the proposal. Everyone in the counties listed should read these articles and consider the low-fly zone’s impact on life in North Central Pennsylvania.
The April 26 article outlines some of my concerns, especially those related to the economic consequences. Although the region where the low MOA is proposed suffers from a depressed economy, one bright spot has been our ability to capitalize on the natural beauty and recreational resources that have been developed. Hunting, fishing, camping, bird watching and enjoying nature have allowed us to survive, though on a much smaller scale.
While the economic issues are important, my anxiety is more personal. I have lived in McKean County for 74 years, was born and raised in Bradford and still live near my hometown because of the peaceful, nature-filled lifestyle the area affords. To be sure, there are no shopping malls, major league teams, large museums or art galleries or other amenities here. For those entertainments, one must travel several hours and many miles.
So why do I stay in this isolated area? I value a simpler, contemplative life connected to nature and its beauty. If this training zone is established, I fear the loss of this lifestyle. Two additional fears are that once the low-flight area is approved, there is no going back and there will be much more disruptive air traffic than is claimed. According to Nicole Faraguna of DCNR, as quoted in the April 26 Era, “Once this airspace is established, it will
forever exist and it will be controlled by the Maryland Air National Guard.”
Ms. Schellhammer informs us in the April 4 article that the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and District of Columbia Air National Guards also may be using the Low Military Operation Area.
I am convinced the proposed low MOA will have a horrible impact on the quality of life in North Central Pennsylvania. I see nothing in the proposal that will benefit our region or its people. More study on how the disruption caused by these flights will affect the residents, wildlife, economic opportunities and peace and tranquillity of the area is needed.
In spite of assurances by the Air National Guard that low MOA will have little or no impact, I believe the reality will be quite different. I have experienced military flights over my home and the sound was unbearable. It was loud enough to rattle the windows and carrying on a conversation was impossible while the planes were overhead. Living in such an environment will not be pleasant and we won’t like the change.
I am a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and mindful of the need for trained armed forces. If the low-fly zone is an important part of that, then solutions need to be found that will allow for the training yet not disrupt those living below. Every alternative needs to be explored before an irreversible decision is made that harms the area’s residents.
Please consider contacting, as I have, the Maryland Air National Guard (addresses are in the article I referenced) soon as the deadline is almost here. Also, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, state Reps. Martin Causer and Mike Armanini, state Sen. Cris Dush and Gov. Josh Shapiro, I’m sure, would welcome your thoughts.
It really is that important.
(Karl E. Shuey lives in Bradford.)