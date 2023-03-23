I have written to state Reps. Martin Causer and Mike Armanini and state Sen. Cris Dush to express my strongest disagreement with the proposals to move the beginning of the firearms deer season from the Saturday following Thanksgiving to the following Monday.
So far as I am aware, two members of the General Assembly — Sen. Lisa Bosola, D-Lehigh/Northampton, and Rep. Brian Smith, R-Jefferson/Indiana are in support of this idea because it is thought to have had a negative impact on local businesses in their areas of representation. These proposals would frustrate the slow but steady pivot towards tourism in the North Central region.
They would also lead to a reduction in hunting for young people. Finally, and most importantly, these proposals offer a solution that is worse than the problem itself.
The counties in your areas of representation are in the midst of positive economic change. For at least the last two decades, many of these communities have been making the gradual change from economies based largely on manufacturing to economies which are attempting to cultivate a rise in tourism by capitalizing on the wild beauty of the North Central region. This change has been gradual, and the decision by our state government to move the first day of deer hunting season from the first Monday following Thanksgiving to the preceding Saturday has only helped these efforts.
Importantly, this change happened only a handful of years ago and is the product of many efforts by hunters and advocacy groups to see the season start earlier, with our government listening and making the right changes.
Moving the start date back to Monday would naturally result in fewer hunters arriving on the preceding Friday and staying through the weekend. This translates to less money being spent in the area on food, lodging — and in some notable cases — nightlife.
More importantly, however, is that reverting the starting day to Monday will also result in fewer hunters actually being able to hunt. This conclusion is supported by available data and personal observation. Regarding data, the Game Commission has observed that following the change of the deer season starting day to Saturday, Pennsylvania saw an increase in the total amount of licenses issued among young people (18-34) and female hunters. The total amount of licenses issued to these groups were in decline prior to the establishment of the Saturday following Thanksgiving, and will almost certainly decline once more if the start date should be moved.
This information also conforms to our common experiences. The practical consequence of reverting to a Monday start is that many who can hunt only on the weekend — due to a combination of travel time and the demands of the modern workweek — is that many hunters would lose an entire weekend of hunting. Their deer season would effectively be reduced from five days to three days. These proposals are therefore of special concern to those who are from the region but who live elsewhere, such as myself, because they are poised to interfere with a very important annual family activity.
Make no mistake: If hunting is made more difficult through a change in the calendar, there will be hunters who eventually stop hunting. It suffices to say that the current Saturday start with weekend hunting is our best chance to ensure that the rich history of deer hunting in Pennsylvania continues with the next generation and into the foreseeable future.
What concerns me the most, however, is that these proposals promote the financial gain of two regions at the cost of all other things. There appears to be no consideration of the long-term social and cultural impact of these proposals. They also appear to be completely unbothered with such concepts as limited government and just allowing people to enjoy themselves in a free and open society. Many times, these non-economic considerations are the most important ones.
There is, however, an unfortunate view of things that seeks to reduce all considerations to numbers on a spreadsheet. It is the same kind of view that can all too easily reduce words and phrases found in the Pennsylvania Constitution, such as, “inherent rights,” enjoyment of “life and liberty,” and “pursuing happiness” to the unserious, flowery musings of a bygone era.
But quite the opposite is true. These referenced words and phrases in particular for the basis of an implied imperative that is both moral and legal: to regulate only when needed, and to do so smartly if need be. Following these simple rules would effectively prohibit a solution to a problem that is worse than the problem itself — as the case is here.
I kindly ask that General Assembly members defeat the proposals to move the deer season opener back to Monday.
(Joseph A. Malizia is an attorney with his office in Erie.)