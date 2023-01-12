The drama is over. With Republicans finally installing Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker of the House of Representatives, that body can get going on a reform agenda.

Although left-wing pundits decry divided government, one of the best things about the GOP running the House is it can hit the brakes on the Democrats’ excessive spending sprees of recent years that have raised the national debt to a staggering $31 trillion.

