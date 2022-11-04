Musicians regularly oil their instruments' valves to reduce friction and ease play — much as private interests regularly oil some state politicians for roughly the same reason.

Even Pennsylvanians who don't know the difference between brass and woodwinds are wise to invest, through the state government, in world-class cultural institutions like the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, to which the state government has contributed about $10 million in grants over the past five years.

