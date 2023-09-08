As the remains of Hurricane Idalia headed out to sea after lashing Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, irresponsible members of Congress threatened a catastrophe of their own by courting a government shutdown.
The federal fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Without a funding mechanism in place, the National Flood Insurance Program would lapse in the middle of hurricane season.
"A lapse of the NFIP at the height of hurricane season would be an apocalyptic nightmare," New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menéndez, D-N.J., told The Hill. "Families have faithfully paid their premiums ... it's Congress' responsibility to ensure the NFIP is fully authorized to pay out claims and write new policies."
Existing policies would remain in effect but it's not clear whether the program would have enough money to cover claims without congressional approval to continue government spending.
It is clear that the program would not be able to issue new policies.
Beyond the potential losses that would generate in the event of flooding, it also would delay untold thousands of real estate transactions nationwide because mortgage lenders require flood insurance for certain properties.
Many private insurers already have begun to disengage from parts of Florida and other states that are prone to frequent and damaging storms.
Failure to ensure continuing availability of flood insurance would compound that problem.
Flood insurance is just one of innumerable crucial federal functions that would be disrupted by a shutdown.
Members of Congress trying to force a shutdown need a flood of common sense.
