In a rare bit of good news out of the U.S. Supreme Court, there are signs that three of the court’s six conservatives are poised to join its three liberals to oppose a radical legal theory that threatens to enable partisan electoral sabotage in statehouses around the nation. The theory holds that state courts have no jurisdiction over how state legislatures handle states’ congressional elections. This would be a dangerous weapon to hand to politicians who tend to view gerrymandering as a legitimate partisan tool instead of the cynical affront to democracy that it actually is.

The “independent state legislature” doctrine is a once-fringe legal theory that has, unfortunately, been mainstreamed lately. It holds that state legislatures have total control over the state’s congressional election rules and district lines, and that state courts have no authority to second-guess them — even if those lawmakers’ decisions flagrantly violate the state constitution.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos