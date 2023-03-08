Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis escalated his war on “leftist” states and politicians while promoting his likely presidential bid in an early trip to California exactly one year before that state’s presidential primary.

It was a brazen attempt by DeSantis to step into one of the country’s most liberal states and challenge a potential 2024 rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom — as well as his likely GOP challenger, Donald Trump.

