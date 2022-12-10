BOSTON (TNS) — The Democrats’ attack on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary — political payback for President Joe Biden’s humiliating loss there — has sparked a high-stakes confrontation that jeopardizes the party’s hold on the Granite State.

The DNC led by Biden is essentially blackmailing New Hampshire to scuttle its law mandating the state to be the first primary or be bumped down in the order of states holding contests.

