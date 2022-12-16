Federal prosecutors and regulators lowered the boom this week on Sam Bankman-Fried, the architect of the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

The Department of Justice obtained an eight-count indictment against Bankman-Fried, charging him with fraud and money laundering for allegedly using billions of investors’ money in FTX to fund his Alameda Research LLC, a hedge fund. After the FBI arrested him in the Bahamas, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed civil cases.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos