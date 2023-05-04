Many state legislators around the country somehow have concluded that cross-dressing is a major issue regarding school governance. But in Pennsylvania, lawmakers should be far more concerned about the absurdity of cross-filing.
That is the practice, rooted in a false premise, that allows school board candidates to run for both major-party nominations in primary elections.
The false, quaint and increasingly comical premise is that school governance is not a political enterprise, and that allowing candidates to cross-file will result in voters considering the individuals rather than their party affiliations.
That contradicts politics and school governance reality. Although independent registrations are on the rise, most voters still are Democrats or Republicans. That affinity indicates that they generally agree with their party's philosophy.
In Pennsylvania, the parties' policies and governance regarding public schools are widely divergent on everything from school choice to teachers unions.
Cross-filing deceives voters. In Scranton, for example, David Burgerhoff, a right-wing Republican whose views exceed libertarianism, has cross-filed. It's bizarre for him to appear on the Democratic nomination ballot, but there he is.
Whereas cross-filing is supposed to focus voters on individual candidates, it more likely results in candidates' fortunes being determined by factors such as ballot positions on both sides of the ballot. In Scranton, it is not uncommon for Democrats who lose on the Democratic side of the ballot to limp onto the general election ballot by eking out enough Republican votes for a nomination.
The situation is even more of a farce because Pennsylvania remains one of nine states that allows only registered party members to vote for party candidates in primary elections. So, the state maintains cross-filing under the fiction that it diminishes party influence, while precluding more than 1.2 million declared independent voters from casting primary ballots.
Republican state Rep. Marci Mustello of Butler County has introduced a bill to end cross-filing.
"People want to go into the ballot box knowing which side people are on and the core beliefs that each party has. I think it's just less confusing for the voters," she said.
She's right. Public confusion benefits politicians, not voters, taxpayers or good school governance.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS