High school juniors often are surprised to receive solicitations from far-away universities. There is no Supreme Court proscription against universities using geography to diversify their student bodies.
If athletes had to qualify academically like other students, the nation’s community colleges would end up with some of the best teams in the land. But there is no Supreme Court proscription against universities diversifying their student bodies through athletic scholarships.
Elite universities admit thousands of students because one or both of their parents graduated from the institution. The Supreme Court is good with favored admissions to perpetuate some families’ wealth.
Thursday, however, the court ruled that universities may not use race as a factor in admissions. As one critic noted, the court has made the term “race-neutral” the modern substitute for the “separate but equal” standard for public education that the court eliminated in 1954.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a self-described “affirmative action baby” who attended Princeton University and Yale Law School, dissented: “... The court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”
Noting that the ruling exempts military academies, Sotomayor wrote that affirmative action survives to “prepare ... underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom.”
In pretending that college admissions can be fair only if colorblind, turning the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment on its head, the court only has illustrated its own isolation from the realities of modern American life.
