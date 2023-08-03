About 22% of the power for buildings owned by Philadelphia’s city government and Philadelphia International Airport soon will come from a 700-acre, 80-megawatt solar farm about 100 miles away in Adams County, near Gettysburg. The power will flow to the grid and the government will buy it at a prearranged price.
Because large-scale solar generation requires space for thousands of panels, big solar farms in Pennsylvania most often arise in rural areas.
Conventional farmers often embrace solar farms because land leases produce guaranteed income while allowing other uses for the land, such as grazing.
Solar farms don’t produce pollution and generate scant traffic. But they often face opposition in some rural communities, such as Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County, because some people find them unsightly and worry that they might adversely impact nearby property values.
In response to those concerns, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the right-wing firebrand and former gubernatorial candidate from rural Franklin County, has introduced a bill that would sharply limit the use of farmland for solar power generation. It would exclude any farmland that the U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks as Class 1 or Class 2.
The bill is in keeping with myopic state policy that shortchanges renewable power generation while providing more than $4 billion worth of tax subsidies, and climbing, for natural gas projects. And in this case, it tells many farmers that they can’t generate extra income from energy leases unless their farms sit atop gas fields.
Still, the bill contains a good idea. Mastriano contends that developers should focus on constructing solar farms on large former urban industrial sites known as brownfields. The legislation includes an incentive of up to 3 cents for solar-generated kilowatt, even though it would max out at just $5 million per fiscal year for 10 years.
Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom among the states for solar power growth — not because the sun doesn’t shine, because its politicians are benighted and in the thrall of fossil fuel industries.
The state should incentivize rural, urban and suburban solar power development in the cause of the environment and the economy.
— The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS