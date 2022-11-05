President Joe Biden is considering a windfall tax on oil and gas profits, presumably to fight inflation. It’s like pouring gasoline on a fire to extinguish it.

After weeks of rebuking energy companies for making money, the president is again floating a “windfall” tax on their corporate profits while at the same time blaming a spike in prices on Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Record profits today are not because they’re doing something new or innovative,” Biden said. “The profits are a windfall of war.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos