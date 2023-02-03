BOSTON (TNS) — Reports that Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a finalist for the head of the National Hockey League players’ union is just the latest sign that the bureaucrats are already running from the Biden sinking ship.

It’s a bit unseemly for Walsh — a close buddy of the president — to be openly shopping himself around for a new job but that could be a sign that he desperately wants out as Biden prepares to possibly launch his re-election campaign.

