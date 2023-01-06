Pope Francis, 1.3 billion Catholics and the rest of humanity say goodbye today to Joseph Ratzinger after 95 years on Earth. A young man who lived through the horrors of Nazi Germany, he studied philosophy and theology and served his church, rising to become Pope Benedict XVI.

During eight tumultuous years from 2005 to 2013, he led the Holy See through an unsteady age of smartphones and social media and liberal social awakening and political division and pervasive cynicism and a still-unfolding reckoning on sexual abuse.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos