EAST SMETHPORT — Dormant for several years, the East Smethport ball field on Route 46 in Keating Township will soon host baseball once again thanks, in part, to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Not only has the field been unplayable for years, but the Smethport-Mount Jewett Little League Board of Directors recently deemed it unsafe. Demolition took place in fall 2022.
McKean County commissioners contributed a $5,000 grant, Keating Township has helped to pay for some items and SMJLL has chipped in from its own modest coffers.
Seeking additional funding to restore a place to play in East Smethport, board member Erik Taylor turned to Major League Baseball’s Pirates.
The Pirates Charities’ Fields for Kids program supports the improvement of youth baseball and softball facilities from construction to upkeep with matching grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 or more.
According to the Pirates website, “Grant funds may be used for the upgrading of essential field components such as sod, infield playing surfaces, fencing, dugouts and irrigation systems. Upgrades to the overall facility, including lights, bleachers, scoreboards, concession stands, and ADA/accessibility improvements are also eligible.”
Taylor undertook the lengthy application process and was eventually informed the Pirates would grant the league $6,250 toward rebuilding the field.
So far, volunteers have completed the requisite grading and dirt work. Taylor said Duffy Inc. of Smethport contributed the use of a bulldozer and some operator time while UGI Utilities Inc. of Port Allegany donated a skid-steer, which Taylor used to complete some of the work himself.
Suburban Fence and Decks of Bradford will next install the field’s fencing. Even after the fence is installed, there is still a considerable amount of work to be done before the field is playable once more.
Taylor explained two new dugouts will have to be built at a cost of approximately $10,000, a scoreboard would be as much as $5,000 and the infield will need a playing surface. The protective fence cap will cost approximately $1,500.
“We’re looking at a few thousand just for buying the infield dirt,” Taylor explained. “Then we’ll have to seed the field, but I think I have that donated.”
A stand of bleachers, purchased if old sets can’t be recycled, cost roughly $5,000 each.
Volunteers aim to have kids playing ball on the field starting in April with the spring 2024 Little League season. Hundreds of youth players would benefit.
“We have about 270 kids in our league and I believe all of them would play on that field at some point during the course of a season,” Taylor said, “from tee-ball to 11- and 12-year-old Major Leaguers.”
The Pirates’ website reads, “These fields become places where young athletes and their coaches connect over the shared love of our game, create lifelong memories and learn some of life’s most important lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship. Through this program, Pirates Charities and Highmark ensure our kids can continue to play the games they love and grow from the experience of being part of a baseball and softball team.”
Anyone interested in assisting the league with the rebuild can contact Taylor at eriktaylor01@yahoo.com.