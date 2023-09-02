Minich Electric Men’s Golf League — Week 16Scott Quinn and Rick Cottillion (8) vs Anthony Zimbardi and Jeremy Cressley (10)
Ben Troutman and Brad Byerly (10.5) vs Jeff Hardy and Jim Persichini (7.5)
Bill Potter and Wendell Wallace (9) vs Steve Mongillo and Steve Hepfer (9)
Mike Cercone and Dan Minich (10.5) vs Mark Cotton and Keary Rouff (7.5)
Brett Butler and John Carls (9.5) vs Zach Smith and Tony Scrivo (8.5)
Pat Buccollini and Mat Minich (6.5) vs Mike Butler and Mark Smith (11.5)
Tom Defibaugh and Ken Hogue (7.5) vs Lee Zimmerman and Kevin Kelley (10.5)
Steve Moyer and Dan Meister (8) vs Tyler Smith and John Obermeyer (10)
Closest to Pin No. 3: Jeremy Cressley (19’2”)
Closest to Pin No. 7: Zach Smith (4’)
Low Gross: Tyler Smith (34)
Low Net: Kevin Moyer (32)
Gross Skins:
Hole No. 2: Zach Smith
Hole No. 5: Mark Cotton
Hole No. 9: Tyler Smith
Net Skins:
Hole No. 4: Brett Butler
Hole No. 5: Mark Cotton
Hole No. 7: Ken Hogue
Gleason Construction Golf LeagueSteve Fishkin and Anthony Zimbardi (6) vs Neil Payne and Jeff Everett (0)
Sammy Lime and Eric Johnson (5) vs Flash Gordon and Jeremy Survival (1)
Jim Yurk and Mike Reese (6) vs Brian Hobbs and Zach Spark (0)
Kevin Kelley and Mark Cotton (3) vs Mike Viola and Chach Colestro (3)
Steve Ackerman and Steve Caskey (4) vs Marino Greenberg and Mike Ward (2)
Greg Randolph and Steve Murphy (4) vs Matt Colwell and Greg Gleeken (2)
Low Gross: Jim Yurk 38
Low Net: Mike Viola, Kevin Kelley 35
Closest To Pin No. 13: Zach Stark (33’1”), Brian Hobbs (33’2”)