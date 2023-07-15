Beer Barn Golf League — Week 11Rob Mitchell and Ed Sunafrank (14) vs Chuck Ridenour and Mike Caruso (6)
Chris Smith and Evan Smith (12.5) vs Bubba Reese and Kevin McNamara (7.5)
Anthony Zimbardi and Shawn Mosier (12.5) vs Colin Holzwarth and Ed Holzwarth (7.5)
Jim Rinfrette and Dave Rinfrette (12) vs Jim Stoltz and Ed Konwinski (8)
Frank Arlington and Mike Kelley (12) vs John Obermeyer and Mike Leet (8)
John Kelley and Mike Speaker (11.5) vs Danny Rinfrette and Zach Smith (8.5)
Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (11.5) vs Mark Smith and Joe Mangione (8.5)
Mike Corignani and Greg Moyer (11.5) vs Steve Hepfer and Blind (4.5)
Kevin Moyer and Steve Moyer (n/a) vs Josh Cobb and Blind (5)
Low Gross: Chris Smith (34)
Team Low Gross:
Flight No. 1: Chris Smith and Evan Smith (75)
Flight No. 2: Jeremy Cressley and George Corignani (90)
Low Net: Ed Sunafrank, John Kelley, Chris Kervin, Steve Mongillo and Mark Corignani (all 32)
Team Low Net:
Flight No. 1: Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (65)
Flight No. 2: Frank Arlington and Mike Kelley (68)
Closest to Pin No. 13: Josh Cobb (9’3”)
Closest to Pin No. 17: John Kelley (4’3”)
Minich Electric Men’s Golf League — Week 8Scott Quinn and Rick Cottillion (9.5) vs Bill Potter and Wendell Wallace (8.5)
Ben Troutman and Brad Byerly (11.5) vs Tyler Smith and John Obemeyer (6.5)
Mike Cercone and Dan Minich (12) vs Mike Butler and Mark Smith (6)
Brett Butler and Jon Carls (6.5) vs Lee Zimmerman and Kevin Kelley (11.5)
Zach Smith and Tony Scrivo (8) vs Steve Moyer and Dan Meister (10)
Mark Cotton and Keary Rouff (8) vs Tom Defibaugh and Ken Hogue (10)
Steve Mongillo and Steve Hepfer (9) vs Pat Buccollini and Matt Minich (9)
Jeff Hardy and Jim Persichini (9.5) vs Anthony Zimbardi and Jeremy Cressley (8.5)
Closest to Pin No. 13: Scott Quinn (15’8”)
Closest to Pin No. 17: Tom Defibaugh (9’5”)
Low Gross: Anthony Zimbardi (36)
Gross Skins:
Hole No. 10: Wendell Wallace
Hole No. 18: Anthony Zimbardi
Low Net: Anthony Zimbardi, Jim Persichini (33)
Net Skins:
Hole 10: Wendell Wallace
Minich Electric Ladies Golf League — Week 7Brenda Cline and Susan Teribery (8) vs Jody Zimmerman and Erin Leet (12)
Toot Potter and Payten Leet (14) vs Penny Haynoski (2)
Colleen Gleason and Mary Gibbs (11) vs Joanie Kelly and Nancy Spiko (8)
Dottie Sturm and Patsy Arrowsmith (14) vs Staci Frantz and Jan Burton (6)
Nancy Hepfer and Jill Zickfoose (7) vs Brittany Fair and Julie Fair (13)
Kim VanHorn and Christine Minich (8.5) vs Chris Hannon and Molly Cummiskey (11.5)
Tammi Rouf and Shelly Tominez (8.5) vs Sharon Daniels and Barb Close (11.5)
Bradford Eagles 2432 Golf League Gerry Harrington and Dennis Thiel (14) vs Jamie Tilford and Brian Steen (6)
Pat Johnston and Joe Frisina (14) vs Kyle Swanson and Dan Wichensky (6.5)
Ron Bhe and Ray Magnetti Jr. (13) vs Barry Burritt and Al Scott (7)
Myron Jones and Brad Swackhamer (13) vs Jim Gleason and Caleb Blake (7.5)
Jim Butler and Doug Butler (12) vs Jerry Pattison and Dave Cercone (8)
Mike Cauley and Bryon O’Neil (12) vs Kim Ervin and Jeff Hendryx (8)
Muhammed and Tom Defibaugh (12) vs John Couch and Jason Blake (8)
Jim Kelly and Kirk Zandy (10) vs Mark Cotton and Scott Bryant (10)
Scott Bennett and Brian Good (10) Mike Cattoni and Dan Cutbertson (10)
50/50: Jim Butler and Bryon O’Neil
Long Drive Hole No. 8: Jim Kelly
Closest to Pin Hole No. 3: Kim Ervin (6’2”)
Closest to Pin Hole No. 7: Barry Burritt (2’8”)
Low Gross: Jerry Pattison (40)
Low Net: Tom Defibaugh (33)
The Gleason Construction Golf Leauge was rained out this week.