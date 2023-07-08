Work has begun on an artificial turf field at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex.
The $5 million project will include improving the field drainage and installing artificial turf and lights, which will extend the use of the field further into the fall for soccer and later into the evening. This fall, while work continues on the field, Panthers soccer teams will use area high school fields for their home games, including Bradford Area High School, Salamanca (N.Y.) High School and Kane Area High School. The installation of the field will also allow Pitt-Bradford to launch men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. A men’s club team will begin playing on the field in spring 2024.