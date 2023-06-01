It’s black outside, no moon with thick clouds blotting out any particle of light. We simply couldn’t move without blundering into something. So, by flashlight we found a log and sat down, shutting the light off. It wasn’t a cold morning and we could sit comfortably.
Waiting in total darkness, your other senses intensify, the brain likes to have some type of reference at all times so it searches out sensations you normally wouldn’t pay a great deal of attention to. Very interesting actually.
One of the first feelings washing over me was the smooth, warm feel of the liquid-like blackness. My body was seemingly enveloped in a silk cocoon, the sensation encircling me, immersing me as water might, a surprisingly, soothing ambience.
Hearing sharpens. You’re aware of the blood rushing through your ears, a barely discernible background hiss. Automatically, you open your mouth to hear better, equalizing the pressure against your eardrums. Subconsciously, every muscle is ready to instantly reply to any sound which might mean danger. You feel calm until something causes you to twitch nervously.
The creek 200 yards away splashes happily, a faint whisper sounds in the treetops as a gentle breeze stirs overhead, then a barely discernible rustle as a mouse or other small creature moves close by. If you shift your weight the rasp of clothing against bark seems as loud as a shout. Yes, sound intensity assumes a new dimension, a totally new context in the forest at night when your sight’s negated.
A barred owl hoots from the ridgetop and after several minutes another answers. You smile at the sound. It’s too early for a gobbler to challenge the owls, but owl hoots and turkey hunting are so ingrained together in your mind as to be inseparable. Just moving your arms causes a soft rustle of cloth against cloth, never noticed in everyday life.
When you speak you do so in whispers, recognizing speaking loudly reveals your presence. Even in daylight, in the forest, you always speak softly, hunting season or not. City folk never lower their voice, betraying their position for hundreds of yards causing you to cringe. When asked to speak softly they’re puzzled, why would you?
Lifting your head and squinting you can barely discern, or is it your imagination, limbs against the sky. You look down, wait a minute or two and look again. Yes, the limbs are there, the faintest silhouettes against the coming dawn.
It’s barely light enough to walk now, we move carefully, footsteps unnaturally loud in the stillness. A bird gobbles above us. The chess game begins.
There are no rules governing gobbler behavior. As soon as you believe you discovered a consistent pattern, the next hunt proves you wrong. Maddening in a way, marvelous in another.
For instance, my buddy Jim Acker set up on a field before daylight. The toms didn’t gobble on the roost but when it was fully light, two big toms, in full strut, followed a couple hens into the field where they positioned themselves in its very center. An impregnable position, they could see clearly for at least 200 yards in all directions. Acker waited patiently for three hours, calling occasionally. Sometimes the birds answered, sometimes they didn’t. Finally, one hen moved away and disappeared over a rise. The second hen did likewise in a slightly different direction. The gobblers stayed put. Acker expected these gobblers to be vulnerable now; their hens are gone.
Acker called and the toms answered. He called again and they began to move his way. His hopes soared, but not for long. The second hen reappeared, called to the toms, who turned and walked to her and soon disappeared from sight. Was the hen jealous or did she know her boyfriends were in jeopardy? I’d love to know.
You call and a tom answers. You talk back and forth and finally figure he’s with hens. But you see him later in a small glade, not a hen in sight. Why wouldn’t he come? Good question. Another bird may quickly close the distance, then hang up, refusing to come closer. Is he suspicious or did a hen come to him? Perchance he discovered a perfect area to strut and won’t leave it. Perhaps your call doesn’t remind him of any ladies he knows and he’s careful around strangers. Did a natural obstruction, brush, logs, treetops or a creek stop him? Is this bird aware you may be a hunter and is keeping his distance? Questions, questions, but seldom an answer.
Most hens appear of the jealous variety and lead their boyfriends directly away from your seductive yelps, but some are lonely and come to your call quickly, sometimes with a gobbler, sometimes not.
If a gobbler is roosted with his ladies, does he gobble? One day he may once or twice while the next he gobbles repeatedly. I suspect the majority of the time they remain silent.
In a large group of gobblers, one specific bird usually begins the gobbling and the others follow suit, but if the leader remains silent the rest do too. Shoot the bandleader and the remaining birds are silent the rest of the season.
If you believe you can predict a gobbler or hen’s actions with certainty, think again.