After a two game losing skid to begin the season, Bradford Legion Post 108 was desperate for a victory. They didn’t have to wait long, however, pulling together a 13-6 win over Smethport Legion Post 138.
Bradford began the baseball season with games against Brockway and Kane, both of which ending in defeat after a struggle with self-infliced errors. The team started things off in a similar way against Smethport, falling by four runs in the first inning which included a score off a wild-pitch among other errors.
While mistakes and miscues have frequented the early games, Bradford has the option of turning to their deep roster and rotations to make changes and adjustments to cut back on the errors.
“We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of guys we can put in the middle, its just trial and error and seeing what works,” said Bradford Legion Post 108 baseball head coach Jim Henry, who recently took the helm.
During Henry’s first year in charge of the 18-man Bradford Legion baseball team, he is tasked with managing a roster of local kids that included a majority of Bradford Owls. The team’s goal for program building is to end with a winning record and a ticket to the postseason.
During preparation for the season, which began on Monday and will run until Wednesday, July 5, scheduling and lack of practice time as a primary obstacle that the team has had to work through.
“Its been tough to get with the guys,” said Henry. “We only had weekends because of high school baseball, and we are going to be able to get more time together now that high school baseball is over.”
Against Smethport, Bradford managed to pull themselves back into things after scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning from a Cal Minich two-run RBI single and an Ethan Hackman double that also brought in two runs. Bradford held up the momentum with two more scores in the second, holding the lead until Smethport tied things up again in the fourth with a score of 6-6.
With a tied score and the bases loaded, Minich stepped up to the plate to deliver a tone-changing performance, crushing a ball deep into right field which scored three runners.
Lightning managed to strike twice when just one inning later, Ryan Ward repeated the impressive feat, this time to left field pushing the lead to 13-6. These two plays secured the win for Bradford, as a scoreless top seventh sent the team home with a well deserved win.
Leading the team on offense was Minich, who batted 2-for-3 and tallied a staggering six RBIs. stats. He also played well from the mound, pitching six total strikeouts and allowing four hits.
“Cal Minich is a standout guy who takes charge,” said Henry. “Liam Haven is solid at third and crushes the ball, and AJ Lama thrives with the bat.”
Max Splain ended the day going 4-for-4 with an RBI, while Ward hit 3-for-3 and tallied three RBIs. Lama went 2-for-4 from the plate and nabbed a single RBI and two runs.
“I think the chemistry is great,” said Henry. “All the guys are gelling together and everything is coming together right now.”
AT BRADFORD R H E Smethport 400 200 0 6 7 1 Bradford 420 034 X 13 14 3
Smethport:
Cole Szbuba (4 SO, 4 BB), Derek Smith (4) (3 SO, 5 BB) and Owen Rounsville
Bradford: Cal Minich (6 SO, 4 BB), Liam Haven (5) (2 SO, 2 BB), Ryan Ward (6) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Anthony Lama