When he was a rookie and even second-year wide receiver in the NFL, Allen Robinson wished he had a veteran roommate when the Jacksonville Jaguars went away to training camp.
Someone to ask about what to expect when they got to the practice field. Someone to ask how to prepare and comport themselves. Someone to learn from.
Kind of like the arrangement George Pickens has now.
“When I first came into the NFL (in 2014), we didn’t have too many vets,” Robinson said. “When I came in, we started three rookies that year and three second-year guys my second year. I think about where I was from Year 1 to Year 2, as a younger player, and what knowledge I would have liked to seek and things I would have liked to hear at that point.”
That’s why it is no coincidence the Steelers are having Pickens, their talented second-year receiver, room with Robinson, a 10-year veteran, during their stay at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
And Pickens, who has already established himself as one of the top big-play threats in the league, is all for it.
“He’s a veteran, it’s my second year,” Pickens said. “I can just soak up everything he’s telling me from a veteran standpoint.”
Like Pickens, Robinson was a second-round draft choice who was selected 61st overall by the Jaguars in 2014. And he had similar first-year statistics as Pickens, catching 48 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns.
But Robinson had a breakout season in 2015, catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and leading the league in touchdown catches (14), 20-yard receptions (31) and longest completion (90 yards). His yards per catch jumped from 11.4 yards as a rookie to 17.5 yards in his second season. Robinson called it “one of the best years of my career.”
The Steelers are expecting the same type of leap from Pickens, whose penchant for sensational catches underscored his big-play ability. He had 17 catches of at least 20 yards among his 52 receptions last season, the best percentage (32.6%) among all NFL receivers.
Just as important, the Steelers are expecting Pickens to continue his development and expand his maturity by rooming in a dormitory room with Robinson for 3 1/2 weeks.
“You get an understanding and get to know guys,” said Robinson, who had 174 receptions, 2,450 yards and 17 touchdowns his final two seasons at Penn State. “For me, having a good amount of experience, I’m always talking to guys about many different things, I’m talking to guys about financial things, I’m talking to them about on-field things, talking to them about offseason regimen, about how to be able to stay in league and stay consistent.
“I remember my second year coming into training camp, trying to find my way as a person who had talent and trying to untap that. I want to help not only myself, but also help the receiving room reach the amount of talent we have.”
The Steelers are the fourth different team for Robinson, who left the Jaguars in 2018 to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He remained consistent with the Bears, having back-to-back seasons in which he combined for 200 catches, 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns before injuries started to take their toll.
Curiously, most of those catches where with Mitch Trubisky, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the Bears in 2017. In 36 games together, they hooked up for 202 receptions, 2,500 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
“I’m happy he’s here with us now,” Trubisky said. “I know he’s going to help us on offense.”
Especially serving as a mentor for Pickens.