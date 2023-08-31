It appears to me that life is full of lessons, some never to be forgotten.
I remember fishing the Kinzua Creek when I was a boy. In front of me a school of trout swam. They might as well have been on the moon. Despite my every effort, bait or lure not a single trout would hit. Then another fisherman approached and proceeded to catch trout after trout in front of me. My anguish was almost unbearable, but too shy to ask for instruction.
Miserable, I poured out this tale of woe to my grandfather that evening. He puffed on his pipe, shook his head at my distress, nodded sympathetically. However, grandfather started the wheels rolling and soon Ken Lorch and Ed Prentice, both excellent fishermen and good friends of my grandfather, invited me to go fishing with them.
That coming Saturday at 7 a.m., I waited on the corner in my hip waders, rod, reel and net, quivering with anticipation. A green Impala pulled up and Ken Lorch rolled down the passenger window and asked me if I’d seen a young fella who was waiting to go fishing. This so startled me, so unexpected was the question that I simply stood there with my mouth open.
Ken stared at me, made a great show of looking around and turning to Ed said, “Well, guess the boy couldn’t make it. We’ll have to go without him.”
Ed looked at Ken and without cracking a smile answered, “What a shame. Wanted to meet the lad.”
Ken began to roll the window up and the car began to move forward. Horrified, I suddenly found my tongue and shouted out; “Wait, wait!”
The car stopped and the two men began to laugh. Ken stepped out, smiling broadly, opened the rear door motioning me in, stowing my gear in the trunk.
We started off and Ken looked back over the seat. “Should have seen your face son, should have seen your face.” Both he and Ed broke up laughing again. Perhaps, I should have been angry or even hurt, but my emotions were more of relief we were on our way than anything else. Besides, they were so pleased with themselves it was impossible not to spontaneously smile and laugh with them. Little did I know I’d continue to be a source of amusement all day.
We drove to the Oswayo Creek, parked, assembled our rods and walked down to the creek. Beneath the bridge was a large hole. Above the hole, a knee-deep set of rapids rushed down through banks thick with willows. The willows overhung the stream dipping and bobbing in the current.
Ed asked me where I thought the majority of the trout might be. Confidently, I pointed to the hole. He then asked me where I thought the easiest trout to catch would be. What kind of question was that? The easiest trout to catch? Could catching a trout be easy? I hadn’t found an easy one yet.
Laughing at my confusion, Ed pinched two large sinkers on my line with a size eight hook a foot below. He baited the hook with a fat, juicy worm and told me to follow him. I did, not to the hole but the center of the rapids.
He took my rod and pointed to a larger willow overhanging the water. “See how it’s deeper there, the little current break the willow creates?” I nodded.
Using my eight-foot fly rod Ed tossed the bait two feet above the bush and keeping just enough tension on the line to feel the sinkers tapping the bottom he steered the worm within inches of the willow. The line shot to the side and he set the hook, landing a 12-inch brown.
“Now,” he said, handing my rod back, “you try it.”
Both Ed and Ken’s boots had felt glued to their soles preventing them from slipping on the slimy rocks. I didn’t and suddenly was floundering around, slipping and sliding, finally falling in. When I stood, my waders were bulging outward, filled with water.
Ken and Ed were delighted, bent with laughter. Ken slapped Ed on the back and remarked it might be best if they put faucets on my boots to better drain them. Floundering to shore, I emptied my waders and was back in the stream as quickly as possible. Ed instructed me to fish the entire rapids, in front of me, to the sides and especially beside the willows. I was amazed, in an hour I’d limited out (eight trout at the time), the biggest 14-inches. I’d also slipped and fallen half a dozen times in the strong current and slippery bottom.
I was on Cloud Nine, so happy and dying to get home and show my parents and grandfather my awesome limit of trout. Ken and Ed were just as happy, maybe more so, they’d never been entertained so thoroughly before while fishing. My unflagging enthusiasm, excitement, pride, good natured outlook and, most of all perhaps, my futile attempts to stay upright on the slippery bottom had their sides aching.
My mentors became lifelong friends who delighted in recalling that day upon the stream. To my surprise, my grandfather took great pride in my accomplishment and, more importantly, the approval of his friends, perhaps the most satisfying reward of all.