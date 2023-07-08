I crawled out of bed a little stiff and sore from the previous day’s fishing. You don’t realize how much twisting, turning and bouncing you do in a square stern canoe, plus all those casts. Still, there’s something intrinsically healing about fishing from such a small craft.
First, you’re down low, one simply has to reach over the side to touch the lake’s surface. Second, you feel an actual part of the environment. Every small wave lifts you, the canoe yielding to the water’s motion so easily. You’ve become part of the lake, not a brash intruder upon it. Third, your perspective changes, being low and blending into your surroundings, one feels smaller and more in harmony with the surroundings, developing a greater appreciation of Nature. Fourth, the wildlife is more tolerant of your presence. You drift closer to the ducks, turtles, herons and other wild creatures in the water and those living on or visiting the shoreline. I also enjoy picking up the paddle to position the canoe, change the angle of our drift, back off from shore line or slip quietly into rafts of lily pads, small coves or creeks stealthily and silently. You never know what you may see or paddle very close to.
Having a small outboard motor allows us to cover a good portion of the area available and during the entire week of fishing, we burned just under six gallons of fuel. Easy on the pocketbook and the environment. I’ve nothing against larger boats and use them myself, but a canoe will always be my favorite watercraft.
Stretching, I opened the curtains and looked outside. Low gray clouds hung over the dark waters. White mist rose from the lakes surface in patches as a gentle rain dimpled the waters. How exciting; a perfect day for fishing.
Grandson Nate groaned and grumbled about getting up, but it was just for show. Soon we hurriedly ate a quick breakfast, suited up in raingear and grabbed tackle boxes and rods. The dock was just 50 feet from the cabin door and the canoe quickly loaded. The motor purred to life on the first pull and Nate looked back over his shoulder, giving me a big grin. We were brimming with excitement, filled with anticipation. We weren’t sure exactly what lay ahead, but both of us felt good things, very good things awaited.
Down the calm, gently heaving channel, past the large islands and its distinctive refrigerator sized rock jutting up off the sharp point. A great blue heron perched upon it and gave an outraged squawk at our presence. He jumped up, spreading those great wings and laboriously flapped his way across the channel in front of us barely four feet above the surface.
Rounding the point, a mother osprey chirped and whistled at us from her nest in a towering white pine. Her chicks were already good sized, we could just see their heads sticking up above the nest edge. After five more minutes of motoring, we reached another small, rock-bound island and 400 yards upwind of it we stopped. A black and silver Rapala was already snapped on, but a persistent, nagging voice in the back of my mind insisted I switch to a spinner bait. Ignoring it, we completed the first drift, Nate landing one small bass. Back out for a second drift, the same voice repeatedly demanded switching to a spinner bait. Well, when the still small voice speaks, it’s wise to listen.
I was going to mention to Nate how strongly I felt about switching lures, but didn’t. Ten casts later, a spunky smallmouth slammed the spinner bait so hard it jarred my fingers. The gold sided smallmouth burst out of the water, white spray flying and the battle was on. Nate slipped the net under the spunky fish and immediately noticed I’d switched lures. He gave me a funny look, thought about changing lures himself, but didn’t.
A few minutes later, a largemouth grabbed my lure and after Nate took him out of the net, he immediately snapped on a spinnerbait himself.
He gave me a knowing smile and said, “Holding out on me Papa! Never thought to mention you were switching baits.”
“Well, Nate, I just had a feeling. I wasn’t sure, you know.”
“Holding out on me weren’t you.” There was no doubt in his mind I’d purposely left him in the dark in order to out fish him.
As if to confirm his suspicions of my duplicity, he immediately had a hard hit and after a spirited battle landed a beautiful largemouth on his spinnerbait. He turned and grinned at me, his eyes sparkling, letting me know he wasn’t to be fooled so easily.
A short time later I caught another chunky largemouth and Nate missed a strike. Another hit and a big largemouth about 20-inches long cartwheeled out of the water. Jumping bass are beautiful to watch, but many times throw the lure doing so. Twice more he leaped, my heart in mouth. Nate dipped the net; the bass jumped frantically the fourth time just inches from the rim and spit the lure.
Nate and I looked at each other, that empty feeling of disappointment strong in our stomachs. Ever observant Nate asked; “Did you set the hook a second time?”
“No.”
Shaking his finger at me he turned and cast again, not completely hiding his smile.