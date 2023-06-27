Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer abruptly canceled his charity golf tournament because of intense backlash over the choice of the location, he confirmed Saturday.
The tournament was scheduled to be held at Trump National Doral Miami golf course on July 10.
The former Oregon State star indicated in an Instagram post that multiple golfers and sponsors had withdrawn because the tournament would be held at a golf course attached to Donald Trump.
“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” Poyer wrote Saturday. “Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere. Next offseason, we will host this event with unwavering dedication, ensuring that it remains free from any external distractions.”
Poyer said in an Instagram video post that the ECMC Foundation, which he described as a “big sponsor,” withdrew from the tournament after the “numerous amount of teams from up north that have pulled out of the tournament.” Poyer went on to say that those teams didn’t just pull out, but they “wrote emails” to ECMC and that the foundation “pulled out because of where it’s at.”
“ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all,” Poyer said in the video.
An ECMC representative said the foundation was the beneficiary of the event and not a sponsor. Poyer’s representatives at Avalon Sports also issued a statement on the cancellation, saying they were “sadly surprised by negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community.”
Poyer’s decision to hold the tournament at the Trump course came under immediate criticism. Poyer pushed back against the critics, saying in his video that he was able to look past differences with others with the goal to help those less fortunate and he wished more people did the same.
“I hope that we could get past that and it seemed we did, but we haven’t,” Poyer said. “It seems like our egos get in the way of being a good human being. (Not) sharing love, sharing conversations, sharing laughter with people who may not believe in the same things that you do, it’s a huge problem in America right now.
“It’s helping others. It’s sharing those experiences and about being open about we’re not perfect. Nobody is perfect. … The thing is we need each other. We are, we arguing over (stuff) that does not matter?”
Poyer said America needs to come together as a nation and stop being divided.
“All we do is fight with each other all day,” he said. “Fight with each other about politics, about religion, about race. The issues that come up are the issues we create. … It blows my mind that we sit here in America today with these issues.”