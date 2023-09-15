SHINGLEHOUSE — All good things must come to an end. For the Oswayo Valley volleyball team, their undefeated streak ends at eight, losing to Port Allegany at home in four competitive sets.
Leading up to the game against the Lady Gators, the Lady Green Wave had had an impeccable season, losing three sets through their first eight games. However, against Port, that stat would double itself in just one match.
After coming out strong and winning the first set 25-14, the Lady Gators would respond with tenacity, stringing together three winning sets, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-23, sealing a comeback victory against one of the best squads in the North Tier League.
OV was led by Olivia Cook, who had 11 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and one ace, followed by Eva West who tallied nine digs, two blocks and an ace. Aubrey Resig facilitated the offense for the Lady Green Wave, producing 22 assists and one ace.
For Port, Kayleigha Dowell had 20 service points, eight kills, 15 digs and three aces. Isla Lehmier ended with 28 assists, 16 service points and two blocks, while her sister Lily Lehmier had 14 kills, 10 service points and two blocks.
Austin 3, Otto-Eldred 0
AUSTIN — The Lady Panthers upset the Lady Terrors, earning a clean sweep, 25-17, 28-26 and 25-23, in front of their home crowd.
For Austin, Ella Brewer had 32 digs while Savannah Horton had 13 kills and 10 digs. Marah Fowler had 28 assists and two kills in the win. For O-E, Carrie Drummond led the Lady Terrors with 15 kills, 14 digs, three aces and three blocks. Anna Schuessler had 19 assists, seven digs and one kill.
“Tonight was a huge win for our girls,” said Austing head coach Pam Terrette, “not just for the win but for our confidence.”
Cameron County 3, Coudersport 0
EMPORIUM — The Lady Red Raiders swept the Lady Falcons, defending home court and winning 25-13, 25-14 and 25-13.
For Coudy, Sierra Myers had 15 kills, 7 aces and three blocks while Savannah Myers had three aces, six kills and 11 digs. Emily Eckert ran the offense with 23 assists, also tallying five aces.
GIRLS SOCCERElk County Catholic 3, Bucktail 2
BUCKTAIL — The Lady Crusaders beat the Lady Elkers 3-2 in the first round of the Bucktail Tournament.
Both teams notched a goal in the first half, with ECC’s coming off an assist from Seanna VanAlstine that saw Leah Piccirillo find the back of the net. Piccirillo would score again in the second half, assisted by Sami Straub, before VanAlstine would find a goal of her own to seal the victory. Emily Mourer had 6 saves in the net. The Lady Crusaders had 41 shots on goal and the Lady Elkers had eight.
GIRLS GOLFOswayo Valley 32, Cameron County 20
EMPORIUM — OV downed the Lady Red Raiders, led by Rylee Thompson’s season low 43.
Thompson was the day’s medalist for the seventh straight match and was joined by Shayden Mesler’s 48, Rachel Rathbun’s 59 and Danielle William’s 70.
For CC, Maggie Abraitis hit a team-leading 56, Emilia Copp shot a 74, Skylar Stevens hit a 76 and Addison Vasko hit an 83.
BOYS GOLFSmethport 19.5,
Oswayo Valley 35.5
SMETHPORT — The Hubbers were led by Levi Howard’s 46 in the win over OV.
Konnor Miller hit a 57 for Smethport, followed by Alex Cole’s 59 and Alex Yeager and Alex Schott, who both ended with 60s.
For OV, Jared Obenrader had the best score of the day with a 44. Also for the Green Wave was Connor Resig’s 50, Nik Bonney and Christian Finlan, who both hit 53s, Isaiah Goode’s 57 and Luke Karr who ended with a 61.