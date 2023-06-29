I have always maintained that a vacation is an absolute necessity for a positive outlook in life. Your vacation should be planned a year in advance if possible. This greatly increases your odds of booking the time, place and accommodations you prefer. It also allows you to set aside something every month to pay for it.
Just knowing you have a plan and something relaxing and positive in your future makes life worth living. Such anticipation is healing, always soothing, constantly in your subconscious. In a simple but effective way it makes life worth living.
It’s important to create a list of all the items you’ll need and tasks to be completed before leaving. Since my memory is pathetic at best, creating a comprehensive checklist is imperative.
However, even an itemized list doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily pack every item. So, experience has taught me to have two checks off spaces. One, do you have it and two, is it actually in the vehicle?
Human nature being what it is means we, without fail, pack much more than we need, food especially. Experience has shown me time and again to take much less. One way to accomplish this is preparing items that can be eaten for lunch or dinner.
Lasagna’s a great example. An 8x8” pan will feed two people dinner at least twice and possibly lunch depending on serving size. The larger 8x13” pan will do the same for four or five people. Additionally, the serving pan’s flat and requires minimal space in the cooler. Chili is another dual meal. I make a single or double batch depending on the number eating and put it in a gallon freezer bag. Make sure it’s sealed tightly and place that bag in a second zip lock, double checking it’s sealed as well. The flexible bag or bags will fit any contour in the ice chest, again freeing up room. Place it near the top, avoiding weight and pressure on the bag. Again, two or three meals. Four dinners and possibly a lunch or two.
With four dinners taken care of only two remain. You may eat out a meal or two or have other family favorites. Many locations have specialty cuisine close at hand. Near the coast, seafood for example. On a fishing trip, fresh fish and so on. Breakfast may be cereal, eggs or other simple repeatable favorites. My most recent trip I only packed peanut butter and jelly for lunch. We ate fast food one day and super health-conscious homemade ice cream banana splits for another at a local dairy. Fresh crappie fried in butter twice and PBJ’s or leftovers the others. Of course, some junk food snacks were mixed in as well.
Clothing is more personal, but I try to cut down as much as possible. Always pack a warm jacket and windbreaker. You simply never know. A light raincoat as well. Wearing the same outfit traveling back and forth to your destination is logical. Crocs or sandals cut down on shoes and socks. One suitcase per person shows good common sense.
Life has taught me to expect opposition in all things. I also tend to worry. Before a long trip, the oil is changed, the tires rotated, wipers checked along with a quick look at engine belts, etc. Make sure the washer fluid is full as well and have a fix-a-flat in the trunk just in case along with a tool kit. Four lane highways are a poor place to have trouble and not be prepared.
During the summer, highway construction is going strong. A little research into your route is always advisable. An alternate track might be a little longer but be a real time saver. No one likes to sit in traffic.
Traveling North on 95 through Boston is fraught with potential traffic issues. In fact, route 95 is always incredibly busy, the number of vehicles traveling on 95 per day in Boston, according to Google, is approximately 60,000.
So, knowing this area is famous for stop and go traffic, I leave my daughters at 6 a.m. Sunday on my way to Maine. Even at 7 a.m. the 8-lane 95 is busy, but not overly so. If your route takes you through traffic bottlenecks, leave your home early or late to avoid rush hour traffic. This may mean leaving at midnight or some other terrible hour, but believe me, it is well worth it and you won’t regret it.
Hopefully, some of this advice will be of use to you on your upcoming vacation. If you haven’t planned one, do so. They bring a tangible magic into your and your family’s lives.