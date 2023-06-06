As the sport continues to grow both nationally and on their own campus, the University of Pittsburgh Bradford will be taking steps to add lacrosse to their athletics lineup, with the first iteration of a team beginning this fall.
Heading into the next school year, Panthers’ athletic department decided to add to their 14 collegiate sports and three club sports already on campus. This would be the first addition since 2018, when hockey joined as a club sport.
“There were a couple different things that sparked this. There is a student group that’s active that was looking to bring this to campus, but it’s also another avenue for us.” said University of Pittsburgh Bradford Sports Information Director Matt Lovell. “We’re always trying to grow, so it’s another sport that can get us competitive and opens us up to a different demographic of students.”
According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Sports Sponsors and Participation Rates Report, lacrosse is one of the fastest growing collegiate sports. Since the 2013-2014 season, 55 men’s teams and 109 women’s teams have been added across Division I, II and III. In total, there are nearly 30,000 lacrosse athletes, both men and women, nationwide.
The general timeline as of now is that men’s lacrosse will join as a club sport for the 2023-2024 season, allowing for more local interest to grow as well as program development and recruitment. Then, in the 2024-2025 season, the men’s program will progress to varsity. The Panthers will also have a women’s team, which will follow the same steps just a year behind, starting at the club level in 2024-2025.
“If our coach has connections and they have enough players, (the club teams) may go and play in smaller tournaments. (The athletic department) will give some things, but, for instance, they’ll handle their transportation,” said Lovell. “It’ll be under this guise that they’ll start to practice and learning in a non-competitive fashion, and as we go into the next years hopefully they’ll be ready to compete.”
The teams will have a brand new field to call home, as UPB is putting in a new turf field, on which the lacrosse and soccer teams will share. That project is slated to begin this summer and will hopefully be done ahead of the fall sports season.
With the varsity rendition still on the not-so-near horizon, the Panthers have time to mill over the finer details, such as which conference or affiliation to play under. Currently, two teams in UPB’s Allegany Mountain Collegiate Conference, La Roche and Hillbert, have men’s varsity programs, which compete in the United East conference. Wells College, which will join the AMCC this fall sports season, also has a men’s team, but it is not certain under what affiliation they will play.
Currently, the Panthers are in the midst of a hunt for a head coach. The search committee, which is composed of faculty members and students, is narrowing down their candidates with the goal of having one come fall.
With the school year over and the facilities and operations of UPB winding down for the summer, the process is still slow-going at the moment as they consider the issues such as health and safety and future field scheduling.
“Talking to someone that started a program at Slippery Rock University, that person said we have to take this process slow. If we try to rush and put out a product that’s not great, it’s just going to hurt the program,” said Lovell. “The culture within lacrosse is one that is pretty tight-nit and competitive, so if we come out and don’t put a good product on the field to start, it’s tough to get out of that hole.”