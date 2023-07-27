Braden Shattuk (center), winner of the 2023 Blaisdell Pro Am at the Pennhill Club, accepts his $50,000 cash prize from Zippo co-owners Grant Duke (left) and George Duke (right) during Tuesday’s award ceremony.
Shattuk emerged as the winner after a three-way tie and subsequent playoff round, with a score of 67. The Blaisdell Pro Am at the Pennhills Club’s PGA Pro cash prize purse totals $130,00, making it one of the most substantial PGA Pro purses in North America. For more information, visit blaisdellproam.com or contact John Rook, Head Golf Professional at the Pennhills Club.
With this win, Shattuk, who is the PGA Pro and Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, PA, continues his successful streak which included a debut and win at the PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico in May. He also teed off at the 2023 PGA Championships in Rochester, NY earlier this year and is the reigning 2022 Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year.