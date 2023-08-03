To have an effective offense, a team must be dynamic, versatile and to a certain extent, unpredictable. Surprising a defense scheme with a multifaceted attack is a sure-fire way to get downfield and head coach Jim Penley has that in mind ahead of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
In the 50th year of the annual All-Star game, Penley returned to the sidelines for his third time as head coach of the Pennsylvania team. Throughout the first week and a half of practices, of which each respective team is allotted eight, he has developed a playbook that avoids complexity and develops confidence.
“For this game, the key is to simplify what you do and make sure everyone’s comfortable with it. I think that gives you the ability to allow your athletes to step up and make plays,” said Penley, who coaches at Eisenhower. “When you’re in an All-Star game, the faster you can get your athletes to feel like they can be explosive and confident, the better off you’re going to be.”
As per usual, both the New York and Pennsylvania team will have two set squads that will rotate on each drive. Pennsy's respective rosters are lined with several well-rounded offensive weapons who offer a variety of ways to gain yards both in the air and on the ground.
When it comes to the quarterbacks, Pennsy has two gunslingers in Drew Evens (Port Allegany) and Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys). Both men were selected as Big 30 All-Stars in 2022 and shared the pocket in the Verischetti All-Star game in early July.
“On one group, I have Evens, who is a really dynamic player and personality and then I have the other group with Coudriet, and he’s an outstanding ball player as well. Outstanding passer and he definitely has some running skills” said Penley. “Both those guys are grasping what I’m trying to do really well.”
Evens and Coudriet’s counterparts will be receivers Noah Archer (Port Allegany,) Brevin Lewis (Cameron County,) Logan Moiser (St. Marys) and Carter Chadsey (St. Marys) as well as tight ends Joe Tettis (Elk County Catholic) and Scott Szymanski (Elk County Catholic.)
When looking to gain yards on the ground, Pennsy options showcase the duality of running backs. Benji Bauer (Eisenhower) offers the brute force while Ricky Zampogna (Kane) brings surgical, bolt-of-lightning athleticism.
“I think both of them are outstanding runners, outside and between the tackles, but they’re also kind of different. With Benji, he’s more of a hammer. He’s a big body guy, he’s (Eisenhower’s) all-time leading rusher, and he’s difficult to tackle,” said Penley. “Zampogna is an absolutely explosive kid. He’s got good size and he can definitely run over people, but he’s definitely got more of a burst than Benji.”
Joining the pair in the backfield will be backs Xander Brown (Coudersport) and Blaine Moses (Port Allegany.)
Despite the numerous talents and options Pennsy has in their arsenal, they are only as strong as their offensive line. For that, they will turn to Connor Younger (Eisenhower) and Hayden Leet (Smethport) at center, Carter Price (St. Marys,) Aaron Smith (Kane,) Isaac Shaw (Otto-Eldred) and Clay Grazioli (St. Marys) as the guards, and Cooper Rossman (Coudersport,) Lucas Burrs (Kane,) Marcus Crowe (Ridgway-Johnsonburg) and David Barshinger (Coudersport) at tackle.
Penley and his team have had two weeks to prepare themselves for Saturday, when New York will look to tie the series, which currently sits in Pennsy’s favor for the first time ever at 23-22-3. However, for Penley the records mean far less then the opportunity to watch a team come together.
“I’ve done enough where I just love seeing these young men get these types of awesome experiences. I’ve been there as a player and won, I’ve been there as a coach and won, I’ve been there as a coach and lost,” said Penley. “For (these guys) to hopefully be able to get that experience of getting a win, especially for a lot of these guys, it being their last game, to me that’s going to make my experience enjoyable.”