As Karns City senior quarterback Mason Martin continues to battle for his life in a Pittsburgh-area hospital, his football team shared a social media post from his mother Sunday updating his status.
Martin collapsed during his team’s game against Redbank Valley two Fridays ago and was flown to a hospital with what his family has previously said was a brain bleed and collapsed lung.
In her post Sunday, Stacy King Martin, said doctors were still working to get the swelling to go down in her son’s brain. She explained the medical staff “has to toe a fine line between providing the brain with enough blood for recovery, but not too much to increase the swelling and pressure.”
“They also can’t reduce the blood flow too much because this could cause a stroke,” she wrote. “The sweet spot is very tiny.”
She said that doctors are working to control her son’s blood pressure and using pain medication to try to get that done, but that Mason hasn’t “responded to the normal protocol.”
“They would get him stabilized for a while then his pressure would spike,” she said. “In fact, I had a Dr. tell me they only see this kind of response about once a year.”
She said that her son had a “pretty intense evening when his vitals started increasing.”
“For three hours, Doctors and Nurses poured their heart and soul into him,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Luckily, she said the medical staff was able to stabilize Mason and “get everything under control.”
“They believe the problems he has been having are associated with pneumonia and a pulmonary emboli,” she wrote. “These respiratory issues are not uncommon with this type of trauma that requires a breathing tube.”
She said doctors are treating that with medication.
“I cannot commend the Nurses, Doctors and Support Personnel enough,” she wrote. “Every single one of them have gone above and beyond to love and care for Mason.
“As always please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote. “Thanks for everything you have done for us.”
Martin collapsed on the field during the third quarter of his team’s Sept. 1 game against Redbank Valley.
Martin scored his team’s only touchdown in the game. According to D9Sports.com, he had just played a defensive series and went out on the field as part of the kick return team when the head official, identified as Mike Vasbinder, said he saw the player “wobble and sway.”
The report said that Vasbinder said he asked Martin if he was OK, and the player responded, “No,” before he fell to the turf.