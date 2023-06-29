Anyone who is familiar with the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team or head coach Derrick Francis knows that they have built their top tier program from non-stop work.
The Terrors’ effort to improve is not limited to the regular season, as O-E is known to seek out competition during the summer as well. The latest embodiment of offseason training will be the O-E Summer Hoops Showcase, a two-day minicamp hosted at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford this weekend.
“This is the first year we’ve ever done it. I’ve talked to a few coaches and through the past couple years we’ve built our program up a little bit,” said Francis on organizing the showcase, “and when you get noticed then people want to play you.”
The weekend games, which tips off on Friday at 5 p.m., features teams from the area as well as from schools as far away as Florida. Along with the Terrors, Port Allegany, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys will represent District 9, being joined by fellow Pennsylvanian schools Clearfield, Hollidaysburg, and Hornell, as well as St. Josephs and Tapestry from Buffalo, N.Y. and Central Florida Christian Academy from Orange County, FL.
“St. Joes has a couple players that my son played with during AAU basketball. FCA is stacked and (FCA’s head coach) Andrew Gustafson actually graduated at Kane High School back in the day. We’ve become friends and he’s bringing his team up,” said Francis. “We’re just trying to give an opportunity for kids to play other kids and play different styles of basketball.”
Rather than a bracket or round-robin style of tournament, every team will have the opportunity to play multiple games depending on the length of their stay in the area. O-E and St. Marys will play four games, two on Friday and two on Saturday, while ECC will play one game on each day and Port will play twice on Saturday. Games will follow PIAA rules and feature two 16-minute halves with clock stoppages and referees.
“Honestly, I’d love to see some local fans. This is what it’s all about. People come out in March and February, and that’s awesome, but playing in the summer is how the kids are getting better,” said Francis. “I hope to see some fans and some alumni from these schools and basketball enthusiasts. There’s not too many teams from Florida coming up to District 9 to play.”
O-E Summer
Hoops Showcase schedule:Friday
FCA vs Elk County Catholic — Court 1, 5 p.m. Clearfield vs Hornell — Court 2, 5 p.m. Hollidaysburg vs St. Marys — Court 1, 6 p.m. Otto-Eldred vs St. Joesephs — Court 2, 6 p.m. Hollidaysburg vs Hornell — Court 1, 7 p.m. Clearfield vs FCA — Court 2, 7 p.m. Hollidaysburg vs St. Joesephs — Court 1, 8 p.m. Otto-Eldred vs St. Marys — Court 2, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY