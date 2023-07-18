WELLSVILLE — For a third week, a different name sat atop the top boys’ division in the Penn-York Junior Golf League.
As of yet, no Division I boy (ages 16-18) has been able to replicate their winning formula from the previous weeks, or pull away from the field of juniors. But Monday’s winner at Wellsville Country Club, Vinnie Lenze, turned in his second strong outing in as many tries and earned his second trophy of the season.
Lenze, from Bavarian Hills Golf Course, finished second in Week 1 at Elkdale and didn’t play Week 2 at Pennhills. On Monday, he was one of only two boys to break 80 at WCC, edging out Charlie Nuttle’s 78 with a six-over-par 76 to claim the top prize of the week.
Lenze shot 38s on both the front and back nines at Wellsville.
“My driver was really on today,” Lenze said. “My wrist is a little bit injured right now but it didn’t really come into play as much as I thought it would. My short game was good enough today. Just hitting good approach shots, staying in the fairways today.”
Bartlett’s Ryan Lechner held the early lead with an 80 after the first group of players came in. Nuttle’s 78 came in with the fourth group to grab a lead before Lenze took the lead for good after the fifth of seven groups finished Div. I play.
While most golfers struggled to break 80, Lenze enjoyed playing at Wellsville for the first time as a first-year Penn-York player.
“It’s a really nice course,” he said. “I really enjoyed the play, very well kept. I didn’t find myself looking at any spot like, ‘wow, what are they doing here.’ It was a nice course.”
Nuttle, in his second year playing Penn-York, also enjoyed the course at WCC.
“It was really just about me, knowing what my swing was like today,” Nuttle said. “I knew my driver was faded, so I played a little left of the fairways. I was able to just keep it consistent. I had a few iffy ones, I’m sure I could have shaved a couple more if I was smarter with my driver. That was really the only issue. But the fairways and then getting on the green, I was only two-putts today.”
Of his first year in Penn-York, Nuttle admitted, “I was not the greatest last year, but it translates. The work pays off.”
For Lenze, claiming a trophy is always the goal, especially first place, but he was happy with his round regardless. He now has the low average (76) after two rounds. The low average after five weeks, with the best four out of five scores, wins the John Forrest Most Outstanding Golfer award and at least 14 junior golfers will receive a free entry to the 87th SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur on Aug. 2-6 at Bartlett Country Club.
“Just playing good golf in general is always my goal when I come out,” he said. “Even if I didn’t win today, with a 76, I wouldn’t walk away disappointed. It’s a good round for me.”
— The Division II boys took the longest to determine a winner as two early group players, Cardinal Hills’ Owen Wright and Moonbrook’s Hunter Johnson, tied with an 80 after 18 holes. When enough scorecards came in to determine Wright and Johnson both had claims to a trophy, they started a sudden-death playoff.
For Wright, it was his second playoff in as many weeks after beating Carter Davis for second at Pennhills.
Of his approach to the sudden-death format, Wright said, “Breathe. Close my eyes, breathe.”
Wright and Johnson matched each other through three holes, playing No. 1, 2 and 3 in order. But an out-of-bounds shot on the fourth playoff hole — on Wellsville’s 17th — from Johnson left an opening for Wright to grab first place, and he took it for his first title of the season.
“I actually went right with my iron, it kind of slipped out of my hands because I was nervous,” Wright said.
Of his initial round of 80, Wright noted, “I did pretty good. My driver wasn’t very good but I was scrambling really well.
“The greens were faster than the other greens. But it was shorter than the other courses too, I think. I liked the fairways: soft, nice fairways.”
— Bolivar Country Club’s Rylee Thompson earned her first first-place trophy of the season to lead the Division I girls with a 52 on nine holes.
Eva Militello of Orchard Park won the Division III girls with a 68 and fellow O.P. youngster Allison Sykora won the Div. IV girls with a 58.
— Caledonia’s Liam McArdle got back on top in the Division III boys after winning in Week 1. With a 48 on nine holes, McArdle held off runner-up Colton Lineman, of Pennhills, who had a 50.
Kaysen Beaver, from Cardinal Hills, won the Div. IV boys after carding a 38 — just three over par — over nine holes from the modified tees. Carter Crabtree, from Chautauqua, was second with a 43.
— Of the 97 golfers registered for the season, 81 played on Monday for Week 3. The season continues with the fourth of five stops on Monday, July 24, at Pine Acres Country Club in Bradford, Pa.
Following are the top 10 golfers, by division from Week 3 at Wellsville, followed by average and points standings:
BOYS DIVISION I (16-18)
Score Points 1. V. Lenze (Bavarian Hills) 76 10 2. C. Nuttle (Lancaster) 78 9 3. R. Lechner(Bartlett) 80 8 4. K. Asti (Ridgway) 82 7 5. J. Franz (Pennhills) 83 6 6. A. Nedzinski (B.H.) 84 5 7. K. Padlo (Bartlett) 86 4 8. C. Hannon (Chaut) 87 3 9. L. Howard(Smethport) 90 2 10. E. Bailey (Wellsville) 91 1
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. O. Wright (Cardinal Hills) 80 10 2. H. Johnson (Moon) 80 9 3. L. Nedzinski (Bavarian Hills) 85 8 4. M. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 88 7 5. Jacob Glass (HS) 89 6 6. J. Morrison (Cardinal Hills) 90 5 7. C. Davis (Cardinal Hills) 93 3.5 7. T. Reese (Pennhills) 93 3.5 9. C. Bartman (Bartlett) 95 2 10. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 98 1
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes) 1. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 48 10 2. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 50 9 3. T. Urban (Pennhills) 51 8 4. K. Caskey (B.H.) 53 6.5 4. N. Perkins (Bolivar) 53 6.5 6. G. Busch (HS) 56 5 7. D. Myers (Bartlett) 57 4 8. C. Kahm (Moon) 58 2.5 8. K. Riekofsky (Smethport) 58 2.5 10. B. Hartle (HS) 62 1
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 hole modified) 1. K. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 38 10 2. C. Crabtree (Chautauqua) 43 9 3. H. Honeck (Bartlett) 46 7.5 3. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 46 7.5 5. K. Smith (Bavarian Hills) 48 6 6. G. Blocher (Bartlett) 49 5 7. C. Lundgren (Pennhills) 52 3.5 7. G. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 52 3.5 9. C. Jackson (Bartlett) 53 1.5 9. Aaron Wade (Elkdale) 53 1.5
GIRLSDIVISION I (14-18)
(9 holes) 1. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 52 10 2. M. Parks (Serenity Hill) 53 9 3. R. Lineman (Pennhills) 54 8 4. S. Bartman (Bartlett) 59 7 5. S. Krise (Bavarian Hills) 67 6
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes) 1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 68 10 2. B. Johnsen (Bartlett) 88 9 2. A. Henzel (Bartlett) 90 8
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes modified) 1. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 58 10
TOP 20 SCORING AVERAGES 1. V. Lenze 76.0 2. A. Nedzinski 78.5 3. J. Franz 78.5 4. C. Davis 78.5. 5. O. Wright 79.5 6. R. Lechner 80.5 7. E. Bailey 82.0 8. L. Nedzinski 82.0 9. K. Asti 83.0 10. K. Heckman 83.5 11. E. Wilbur 84.0 12. H. Johnson 84.0 13. C. Hannon 84.0 14. C. Nuttle 84.5 15. M. Beaver 85.5 16. K. Padlo 86.5 17. J. Morrison 89.5 18. L. Howard 91.0 19. A. Powell 91.0 20. T. Reese 91.0
POINT STANDINGSBOYSDIVISION I (16-18) 1. J. Franz 24 2. R. Lechner 22 3. V. Lenze 19 4. A. Nedzinski 16.5 5. K. Asti 4 6. C. Hannon 13 7. E. Bailey 11 8. E. Wilbur 10 9. K. Heckman 10 10. C. Nuttle 9
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. O. Wright 28 2. C. Davis 21.5 3. M. Beaver 21.5 4. L. Nedzinski 17 5. H. Johnson 17 6. J. Morrison 16.5 7. T. Reese 12 8. C. Bartman 10.5 9. N. Beaver 4 10. J. Day 4
DIVISION III (12-13) 1. T. Urban 26 2. C. Lineman 22.5 3. K. Caskey 22.5 4. L. McArdle 20.0 5. N. Perkins 16.5 6. J. Bell 13.5 7. B. Porter 10.5 8. D. Myers 9.5 9. C. Kahm 9.0 10. G. Busch 5.5
DIVISION IV (11-under)
1. C. Crabtree 27 2. K. Smith 26 3. K. Beaver 22.5 4. L. Vecchio 20.0 5. H. Honeck 19.5 6. C. Lundgren 15.0 7. G. Blocher 13.5 8. A. Wade 6.0 9. G. Beaver 5.0 10. K. McArdle 3.0
GIRLSDIVISION I (14-18)
1. R. Lineman 24.0 2. R. Thompson 22.5 3. K. Heckman 20.0 4. P. Leet 18.0 5. S. Krise 17.5 6. S. Bartman 16.0 7. M. Parks 15.0 8. S. Benjami 11.0 9. A. Morrison 4
DIVISION III (12-13) 1. E. Militello 30.0 2. B. Johnsen 27.0 3. A. Henzel 16.0
DIVISION III (11-under) 1. A. Sikora 30.0 2. J. Lyons 16.0