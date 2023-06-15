Krushers

The 12-0 {span}Keystone Powdered Metal Co. Krushers major baseball team. {/span}

 Photo submitted

The Keystone Powdered Metal Co. Krushers major baseball team ended their season undefeated, racking up a 12-0 record. Pictured above is Garret Gray (back row left to right, Colton Redington, Owen Strotman, Max Gow, Jacob Warfield (front row left to right) Gave Glantz, Wyatt Reid and Lewie Stitt.

Tags

Local & Social