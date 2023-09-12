PORT ALLEGANY — Playing the Lady Panthers at home, the Port Allegany volleyball team dominated their North Tier League opponents, winning cleanly in three sets, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-10.
The offense on Monday evening ran through Isla Lehmier, who tallied a game-high 26 assists and 12 service points. Alongside her was her sister Lily Lehmier, who ended with 18 service points, eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Jenn Renner also had eight kills for Port, recording 11 service points with four aces while Kayleigha Dowell led the Lady Gator’s defense with three blocks, 12 digs as well as five kills, 13 service points, and three aces.
Smethport 3,
Cameron County 2
SMETHPORT — The trio of Elizabeth Hungiville, Madi Faes and Madison Swanson led the Lady Hubbers over the Lady Red Raiders, winning in five sets.
Hungiville registered 14 kills, four blocks, nine digs and three aces, while Faes had a game-high 25 assists along with four kills, three aces, 13 digs and two blocks. Swanson ended with 11 digs, five kills, five assists and three aces.
For CC, Aubree Lorenzo had a team-high 16 kills, five digs, while Ava Hilfiger had 11 kills and three blocks. Elsie Breslin had seven kills and three blocks in the loss to the Lady Gators.
Oswayo Valley 3, Coudersport 2
COUDERSPORT — The Lady Green Wave kept their undefeated streak alive with a seventh win, this time over the Falcons in five sets.
Olivia Cook ended with 14 digs, eight kills, four aces and two blocks for OV, with Makenna Manning registering 12 kills, four digs, four blocks and three aces. Laci Miller-Geiger facilitated the offense with 18 assists, also tagging on seven digs, two aces and a block.
BOYS SOCCERPort Allegany 1, Coudersport 0
PORT ALLEGANY — In a back and forth game that came down to a penalty kick in the second half, the Gators continued their win streak with a home win over the Falcons.
With just 22 minutes left on the clock, Port’s Henry Kisler found the back of the net, scoring the only goal of the game. Aidan Clark had nine saves for the Gators in the win, while Braidyn Rumsey had six saves for Coudy.
Port now grows to 6-2 while the Falcons drop to 2-3.
Elk County Catholic 3, Kane 1
KANE — Timmy Brannock took it upon himself to led the Crusaders, scoring all three of ECC’s goals for a hat trick win.
Lance O’Neill assisted on the first two goals, which both came within the opening 10 minutes of play, before Aaron Bennett assisted on the third with just over 13 minutes left in the first half.
GIRLS SOCCERElk County Catholic 11, Kane 0
KANE — Seanna VanAlstine’s hat trick propelled the Lady Crusaders over the Lady Wolves on the road, scoring alongside five of her teammates.
VanAlstine scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Mae Schmidt, followed by a score off a corner kick from Katie Straub. Sami Straub would then find the back of the net off a pass from Gina Geci, who then scored herself before feeding Katie Straub’s second score.
In the second half, VanAlstine scored twice more, followed by goals from Leah Piccirillo, another from Geci and Sami Straub’s third. Katie Petrosky closed out the game with an eleventh score.
Emily Mourer had three saves in the first half and split the second half with Izzy Cicione.
The Lady Crusaders had 46 shots on goal and the Lady Wolves had three.