The Lady Owls were one set away from earning their first win. After mounting a comeback against Johnsonburg, forcing a fifth and final showdown, the Bradford volleyball team ran out of gas, losing 15-12 and suffering their third loss of the season.
After watching their junior varsity team sweep the Lady Ramettes in two sets (25-20, 25-11), the varsity team took the court, weary of the challenge of J’Burg’s powerful offense.
“I expected Johnsonburg to use their hitters, but they really weren’t coming out strong in the first few sets,” said Bradford head coach Haley Vinelli.
Through the first set, the Lady Owls and Ramettes battled tick-for-tack, with neither team gaining an edge, resulting in a tightly fought 10-8 lead in favor of the J’Burg. As they were still able to keep up with their opponents, frequent errors and miscues prevented the Lady Owls from taking the lead until late, when Haley Keane stepped up.
Starting with two blocks to put Bradford behind by just two points, Keane then served an ace to cut the deficit even closer. Sparking some momentum, the Lady Owls locked in their defense at the net, with Keane once again denying another Ramette set to knot the set at 19. From there the Lady Owls embarked on a 5-0 run that eventually snowballed into a 25-22 win.
In set two, the Lady Owls were riding their hot streak, pulling away to an early 10-5 lead. However, the Ramettes were far from deflated, pulling out a run of their own and scoring seven unanswered points to go up 12-10.
Feeling the rug ripped out from under them, the Lady Owls began to implode. With a lack of communication leading to several miscues and mistakes, they eventually fell 25-20, tying the match at one set a piece.
“I think we were already pretty down on ourselves (going into the third set) about the mistakes we were making and we definitely fed off Johnsonburg’s energy,” said Vinelli. “It definitely put us down in the third.”
Heading into the third set, J’Burg put their foot on the pedal, taking their turn to come out strong in the tune of a 15-5 breakaway lead. Seemingly shell shocked and lost, Bradford continued to give up easy points and struggled to match the Ramettes intensity or athleticism. Eventually falling behind 20-12, the Lady Owls eventually pulled together as a cohesive unit, albeit, a little too late. Despite a late push, J’Burg won back-to-back sets 25-19.
Facing elimination, Bradford buckled down. The fourth set turned back to a give-and-take battle, with Bradford pulling ahead 5-3 only for the Ramettes to close in with three consecutive points. Midway through the set, however, the Lady Owls began to play their best ball yet, pulling away 22-15 before pushing the match to a fifth set with a 25-16 win.
“We had no other option than to force a comeback. You have to go out there and play your best,” said Vinelli of the comeback. “One mistake does not determine the game so that’s what we’re trying to teach the girls.”
Once again, both teams opened the last set without giving much ground, amassing a 5-5 tie early on. However, with the pressure mounting, the Lady Owls’ struggles and miscues once returned once again. As their mistakes compounded, the Ramettes found their rhythm and despite their best efforts, Bradford was unable to stop the relentless attack, losing the set, and the game, 15-12.
“We definitely need to focus on coming together and playing as a team like I know we can,” said Vinelli. “We can’t let our attitudes determine how we play.”