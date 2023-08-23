After being beaten on the road by St. Marys to open the season, the Bradford tennis team snuck out a win amidst a double header against Punxsutawney, earning their first victory of the year.
On Monday, the Lady Owls traveled to face the Lady Dutch, losing 5-2 but earning wins in their budding doubles teams. The sister pairing of Lilly Kemick and Emmy Kemick won 8-6, followed by an 8-4 win from Jaylee Koppenhaver and Sydney Hamer.
Moving to their second match in as many days, the Bradford pulled off several comebacks early, downing the Lady Chucks 5-2 in the first match of the day. Koppenhaver, playing in the singles on Tuesday, scored a 9-7 win, while Hamer and Emily Kemick both got 8-6 singles wins as well.
The Lady Owls also earned two wins in doubles, led off by the Kemick sisters, who won handily 8-2. To round out the first match of the day, Sophie Cornelius and Eli Curcio beat the Lady Chucks in a more tightly contested set 8-6.
In the second round, Punxsy came back with a vengeance. While Hamer earned a hard fought win in the singles, winning 9-8 and 10-8, the Lady Chucks won the rest by large margins. In the doubles, the Lady Owls kept the scores close, but could not overcome their opponents.