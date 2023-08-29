In another dominating performance, the Bradford girls soccer team took down Brockway handily, winning 9-1 off of Bella Prince’s four-goal offensive showcase.
After a resounding win to open the season, the Lady Owls got a second chance to defend home field advantage against Brockway. Perhaps riding their previous win and their match favorite status a little too much, the Lady Rovers exposed Braford’s early mistakes. Getting the ball to start the match, the Lady Owls maintained possession in their backfield, but poor passes gave way to a turnover and a Brockway score just 19 seconds into the match.
“I think we thought we were going to come out here and win. It was too much sloppy passing, two touches and right back to goal and (Brockway) was waiting on it,” said head coach Jim Warnick. “I think once that happened, we got our heads back on straight.”
Seeing a deficit early and the narrow margin of error, the Lady Owls stormed back with newfound aggression. After missing a shot close, Bradford lined up a corner kick from the right side, allowing Kelsea Austin to find the back of the net two minutes after the initial goal. From then on, with the defense containing the Lady Rovers to midfield, Bradford unleashed a barrage of shots, finding another goal from Kiarra Hogue a minute later, before Austin scored again off another corner kick.
Prince would then get red hot, using her speed to fly through the porous Lady Rover defense and find the back of the net four times before the end of the half, including a penalty kick that narrowly snuck past Brockway’s diving goalkeeper. By the end of the first 40 minutes, the unrelenting Lady Owls defense had mustered a 7-1 lead.
“I think we have the offensive weapons out there, it’s just a matter of getting everyone clicking and all on the same page,” said Warnick. “We’re still working on that.”
Going into the second half, the game had subsided into an out-of-reach blowout, leaving the game to tick away with a running clock. Given the opportunity, Warnick decided to test out some of his younger and inexperienced players.
“It was actually a lot better than Saturday. (The younger girls) put in a lot more effort. We’re giving the freshman and junior varsity players 20 or 30 minutes of a varsity game, and they’re all stepping up,” said Warnick. “They’re all working, they all want to be out there playing, and we’re seeing what we’re working on in practice and what we want them to work on.”
Along with Prince’s goal-hungry night, tandem attacker Austin ended with three scores and one assist. Freshman Alyssa Mangold continued her impressive start as a Lady Owl, adding a goal and two assists to her resume while Dawn Flynn and Kierstin Taylor both tallied assists.
Despite winning by a 17-1 margin through their first two games, Warnick is still seeing areas his team can improve upon.
“Yeah we put up nine goals but we still have a lot of big gaps and a lot of big holes. We’re still working on that. We have strong opponents we know coming up and that stuff is not going to fly,” said Warnick. “We’re not going to be able to put up goals like that and those little mistakes we make are going to come back to hurt us.”
One of those stronger opponents is DuBois, who have a long and storied history with the Lady Owls.
Throughout the past five years, the DuBois and Bradford have met in the District 9 Finals five times, with the Lady Owls pulling out wins, and titles, in each one. That isn’t to say that the Lady Beavers aren’t a threat, as they swept Bradford in the regular season last year and came within one goal of stealing the championship in 2022.
“I think there’s a lot of similarities. Their possession, their attacking, defending, I think they’re very similar to what we do style-wise. I think it just clashes out there and it results in good games,” said Warnick. “They’re all tight games.”
On Wednesday, the Lady Owls will face their rivals in the Lady Beavers in a showdown in the first true test of the season. With that challenge coming to Parkway Field, the Lady Owls are prepping for a wire-to-wire battle.
“We’re well aware and expecting that DuBois is going to come out with nothing to lose,” said Warnick. “They’re going to attack us so we’re just getting our girls ready for the fast paced game.”