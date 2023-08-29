PORT ALLEGANY — After opening their season with 8-0 loss to Bradford, the Port Allegany girls soccer team was able to respond, winning their home opener against Kane 2-0.
“It gives me a lot of confidence because you’re always worried that when you get beat like we did against Bradford that our girls are going to be playing a little low,” said Port Allegany head coach Matt Lawton, “but we responded extremely well and they just brushed off the loss. They know what they are.”
The Lady Gators got on top early after Kailey Bartlett was fouled at the top of the box, then finding the back of the net on a direct kick. The second and final score of the game came from striker Sienna Lathrop, who streaked down the left side of the field to place a shot past the Lady Wolves defenders.
On defense, the Lady Gators goalkeepers had their work cut out for them. Jen Baxter tallied three saves for Port while Lexie Haight sealed the shutout victory by stopping ten shots throughout her time in the net.
“When we played Bradford on Saturday, they’re just a tough team. They’re a league above us and we just got shellacked,” said Lawton. “It was good to see that when we’re playing another single A team we can pretty much shut them down. Not just our defenders, but our midfielders and strikers were playing good defense too, which makes it easy for everybody.”
The Lady Gators will next face Elk County Catholic on Wednesday on the road.
Elk County Catholic 2, Ridgway 0ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders opened their season with a rapid fire offensive attack that saw 39 shots on net to the Lady Elkers 6.
Seanna VanAlstine opened the game with a goal in the first half off an assist from Sami Straub, followed by Leah Piccirillo’s score in the second half, of which Straub also assisted on. In the net, Emily Mourer recorded six saves.
BOYS Port Allegany 3, Kane 0PORT ALLEGANY — The Gators defended home field with a shutout win over the Wolves.
Alex Schott led the way on offense with two goals while Jarrod Funk scored once. Justin Dunn recorded two assists and Austin Hamilton had one. In the net, starting goalkeeper Chase Hultman had four saves before he was replaced by Aidan Clark, who saved the shutout with one save of his own.
Coudersport 6, Northern Potter 1COUDERSPORT — Despite finding themselves down 1-0 at halftime, the Falcons responded with six unanswered goals in the second half that included a Reilly Streich hat trick.
Along with Streich’s unrelenting attack, Micah Batson scored once and tallied four assists in the opening game for the Falcons. Masone Roessner scored and found two assists while Drew Vanwhy ended with one assist.