Despite being rained out for the second half, the Bradford soccer team won their home opener, easily defeating Coudersport, 6-0, with a flurry of goals in the final minutes.
During warmups, it became apparent that Coudy would be fighting an uphill battle. Dressing only 12 players, the Falcons’ rosters paled in comparison to the Owls’ 28. However, the visiting team kept in the game with tenacity and an early burst of physicality.
Right out of the gates, the Owls began the game with an aggressive attack that pushed Coudy up to their crease. With their opponents struggling to brace themselves, Bradford found the back of the net just over a minute into the game, with Andrew Mangold putting the first point on the scoreboard.
The Owls continued to penetrate the Falcon’s defense, poking holes and driving through midfield to get shots on goal. In comparison, Coudy struggled to maintain possession, with their streaks downfield cut off early as they were quickly swarmed by Bradford defenders.
Despite the early score and open looks at the net, the Owls’ momentum stalled out after the first 10 minutes. With that, the game settled into a back and forth rhythm. The Falcons began to kick their offense in gear, albeit, with limited shots on goal, while Bradford continued to mistime passes and play out of sync.
“We started very, very slow. We got that first goal but we didn’t capitalize from there on. We played slow and it was frustrating me,” said Bradford head coach Peter Butler. “Our passing was either inaccurate or too slow, and it was quite boring.”
Twenty minutes after the initial goal, the Owls struck again, this time from Mitch Strauss who took the ball up field by himself to place the ball in the bottom left corner. Coudy responded immediately with a threatening drive, but just couldn’t get their shot past Owl’s goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone.
The game would remain scoreless for another 12 minutes, before Bradford opened up the floodgates. Strauss and Mangold would go on surge to put the Owls on top for good, starting with a Mangold-to-Strauss score with just over four minutes left on the clock. Less than 30 seconds later, Mangold would score off an assist from Strauss, putting the Owls up 4-0. Trent Johnson found a goal from a deflection off the Falcons’ goalkeeper, before Strauss beautifully lofted the ball over a defender to Mangold, who blew past two defenders to score the sixth and final goal of the game.
Going into halftime, with the Owls on top and the game all but decided, the skies began to turn for the worse. Hearing the thunder and seeing rain and lightning off in the distance, the two head coaches discussed and decided to call it early. Having played a full half, the game was officially in the books, with Bradford winning their second game of the season 6-0.
Mangold led the offense with three goals and two assists, followed by Strauss with two goals and two assists. Johnson scored once and Owen Mangold tallied an assist in the win.
The Owls have the next three days off before traveling to St. Marys on Monday. Then, they will host Cathedral Prep from Erie on Wednesday and end the week with a Saturday morning game against Ridgway.
“We need some consistency,” said Butler. “If we play (slow) against a strong team, we are going to be chasing the game, and that cannot happen.”