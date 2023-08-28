The Bradford girls soccer team kicked off their season with a dominating, 8-0 win over Port Allegany, showcasing their weapons on offense with six Lady Owls finding the back of the net.
After winning their fifth consecutive District 9 Championship in 2022, the Lady Owls opened training camp with some uncertainty. Joined by one of the largest freshmen classes they’ve had throughout their half-decade of title runs, as well attempting to fill the void left by reigning Big 30 Player of the Year winner Maddi Cowburn, the Lady Owls have had some growing pains of late. However, with their win over the Lady Gators, Bradford’s compass seemed to be still pointed towards success.
“We were able to get a lot of the girls in so we were able to see the depth that we might have this year for the different positions,” said coach Jim Warnick. “It was a good win. It let us see the younger girls and who may be able to help us out.”
Kelsea Austin and Bella Prince were two of the top performers last season on Bradford’s attack, racking up a combined 60 goals and 40 assists last season. The offensive duo picked up where they left off, recording three goals and one assist each against Port.
“I think that (Austin and Prince) are going to be key in our offense,” said Warnick. “To be successful, I think that we’re going to need them to be at the top of their game and continue where they were last year.”
Another powerful force against the Lady Gators was freshman Alyssa Mangold, who’s left foot resulted in a pair of goals and an assist in her first game with the Lady Owls.
“It’s a different level of play going from the Fretz to high school so she was pretty good. She stepped up,” said Warnick. “It’s just the little things now with her and really everybody. Just being able to play quicker, seeing the plays, seeing the runs that they have to make. That’s just fine tuning throughout the season for us now.”
Grace Close, Mady Rimer and Rylie Corbett all tallied assists in the win, while on defense, Maddi Stark, Rylie Baldwin and Lillian Rodriguez combined for three saves in the net to seal a shutout victory to start the season.
Bradford will next defend home field again, playing Brockway on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“We just want to continue building off our first game and just play simple. If we get the simple things right, I feel we’ll be more successful. We’re just taking it one game at a time because we know that Brockway is going to be tougher, then we have DuBois who’s going to be tougher,” said Warnick. “These next couple games we’ll see where we really are.”