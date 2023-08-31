Facing off in a potential District 9 Championship game preview, the Bradford girls soccer team went head-to-head with their Class 3A rivals DuBois. Fighting a tough and familiar unit, the Lady Owls fell 1-0.
After opening the season with two blowout wins, the Lady Owls were put to their real first test against the in the Chucks. Over the past half-decade, these two teams have met each other five times in the District 9 Finals.
“Ever since I’ve been at the high school DuBois is always been who we’ve wanted to beat. There’s DuBois and there’s Warren as far as who you want to beat,” said Bradford head coach Jim Warnick. “We knew this was going to be a tough game because of the similarities and the style of play and we had to come out strong.”
Almost immediately, it was obvious that the Lady Owls were not going to win on their offensive firepower alone. Unlike their two previous opponents, the Lady Owls had to battle for possession from beginning to end. Along with the Lady Beavers staunch defense, they brought a heavy load of physicality to Parkway Field.
“We responded surprisingly well. I actually think that we liked the physicality in that it didn’t deter us, but to a point,” said Warnick. “I think it was good and it was getting physical and DuBois was pushing just as much as we were. It was a give and take relationship out there.”
Throughout the majority of the first half, Bradford and DuBois fought back and forth, swapping possession as their drives to the net were frequently cut short. When they did get inside the box, both goalkeepers managed to find saves at the last second.
“We had our highs and lows on defense. I think it really showed us what we need to focus on, what to improve on. One of the key areas we kept talking about was the middle of the field,” said Warnick. “DuBois kept winning it and we let them have it, so we have to get better and stronger in there, but being a young defense I think we did well, especially against a tougher opponent.”
However, with just over six minutes left before halftime, the Lady Owls fouled DuBois’s Emily Graeca, giving up a penalty shot that was met with cheers from the Lady Beavers bench. With it being such a close game, silence fell upon the pitch along with the slight rain as Graeca line up her shot. With tension clinging to each breath, she rocketed a shot that slipped off of goalkeeper Madalyn Stark’s fingers and into the back of the net.
Finding themselves down a score with just over five minutes remaining in the half, the Lady Owls mustered up some new fire, coming out with more physicality and focus in their drives down the field. Kierstin Taylor earned a free shot after a foul, but her placed it just a foot too high. Missing their last shot of the first half, Bradford walked into the break down 1-0.
“There was a few messages at halftime. We needed more energy and we looked afraid, and that’s one of the things the girls said. We played like they were afraid,” said Warnick. “In the second half, we got that out of our systems and knew we could play with them. I think that’s what changed our mindset.”
Early in the second half, the Lady Owls kept up their new found intensity, although against an unwavering DuBois defense. Despite holding possession for long spans and containing it to the Lady Beavers side, the Lady Owls could not find the angels to get shots on nets. When they did, they came just a little too short or were stopped by the goalkeeper.
The action came to a head with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game. Streaking down the field and fighting for the ball, DuBois was called for holding, giving Bella Prince a penalty kick and a chance to tie the game. With the pressure of the moment on her shoulders, Prince’s shot went wide right, missing what would be the Lady Owls best opportunity to put one in the net.
For the rest of the match, the Lady Owls continued to surge deep into enemy territory with out any results. With the game becoming chippier, the time dwindled down, eventually hitting double zeros and giving Bradford their first loss of the season.
“I still think we have a lot of growth. I think there’s a lot of improvement that we can make,” said Warnick. “I think this was a good test for us. Now it gives us (the coaching staff) opportunities to focus on areas, what we need to work on and where we need to push the girls.”