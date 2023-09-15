The Bradford girls soccer team was able to add win number five to their season, beating Oil City in a lopsided 11-0 victory that saw seven Lady Owls score.
Coming off a two game road trip, in which the Lady Owls went 2-0, the team enjoyed a week hiatus, where they used the time off to narrow down their focus to the technical skills and fundamentals.
“We were practicing for the rest of the season,” said Bradford head coach Jim Warnick. “We were focusing on our passing, our finishing, all the stuff we’ve seen where we’ve been sort of sluggish or struggling with so far.”
The Lady Owls stormed into the game early. Despite not going full-throttle, Bradford easily jogged their way into Lady Oilers territory early, creating open and frequent looks at the net that produced a finesse-filled start to the contest. Just over four minutes into the game, Alyssa Mangold crossed the ball through the air to Grace Close, who managed to head it into the goal for a stylish first score of the game.
Oil City’s defense looked lost almost immediately. Unable to keep up with the Lady Owls’ bursts of speed, they lagged behind on the constant drives. Two minutes after the initial goal, Kelsea Austin drove through the porous defense for a second score. That goal opened up the floodgates, which allowed Bella Prince to find the back of the net twice in 20 seconds.
“We really had good passing. We had our one-twos and simple plays working for us. That’s what we’ve really been focusing on in practice,” said Warnick. “Just getting back to playing simple.”
With just ten minutes off the game clock, the Lady Owls backed off their attack, using their early 4-0 lead to turn the game into a possession drill. As time slowly shed from the clock, Austin would score again on a fast break attack near the 15-minute mark, before Mangold would find the second assist and Prince her second goal less than a minute later.
Then, after Rylie Corbett netted a seventh goal off a goal-post ricochet, the Lady Owls began substituting in their younger players, earning some stress-free varsity minutes.
“We were surprised by some of our reserves. You hear the term ‘gamer’ so some of them maybe don’t have as much effort in practice but turn it on in a game,” said Warnick. “We moved quite a few of them around, just trying different positions, and we were really surprised with some of them seeing how well they looked in different positions.”
By the end of the first half, Bradford had scored two more times, one from Eliana Kane and another that came via a 17-yard rocket from Emily Morgan. Finding themselves up 9-0 and without allowing a single Lady Oilers shot on goal, the Lady Owls would play the next 40 minutes under a mercy rule running clock.
The second half wasn’t much different than the first, with Austin scoring her third goal of the contest in the first minute.
The Owls continued to run circles around a deflated and lifeless Lady Oilers defense, periodically subbing in handfuls of their reserves, for the remainder of the game. The final goal of the game came from freshman Brooke Komidar with 12:28 left on the clock, producing the final 11-0 score and improving their record to 5-1.
“We’re capable of a lot more. Definitely our level of play can go up,” said Warnick of the team’s performances through six games. “We’ll see here in the next couple weeks when we start our Erie schedule.”
While the past few games have been won with relative ease, the Lady Owls face more challenges in the near future. On Monday, they will travel to take on Meadville before returning home on Wednesday to take on McDowell.
“Everybody’s going to have to come ready to play. Sloppy passing and possessions, stuff like that will burn us,” said Warnick. “We don’t really know what to expect besides a physical game, so we’re trying to get them ready for that. It’s just a matter of playing simple and we’ve really come a long way. Once we start playing simple, everything else comes to them.”