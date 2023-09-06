COUDERSPORT — Traveling to Coudersport, the Elk County Catholic boys soccer team scored often and early, putting up an impressive, and evidently insurmountable, lead to down the Falcons 4-0.
All of the Crusader’s four goals came in the first half, starting with Ben Cerroni’s score, assisted by Lance O’Neill, with just over 12 minutes taken off the clock. Following the initial goal, Aaron Bennett registered his first career varsity score just a few minutes later. Bennett was assisted by Bobby Urman.
Assisted by Christian Schmidt, Bradyn Pistner also earned his first score with 17:41 remaining in the first half of play. The final goal came from Timmy Brannock less than a minute later. Sagan Beaver posted the shutout, protecting the Crusader’s goal for 90 minutes.
“We were able to get everyone into the game and got really good looks at our younger players in different positions,” said ECC head coach Kelli Brannock. “Given how hot it was and the fact that we have two more games this week it was nice to have these players step in like they did.”
Port Allegany 4,
Ridgway 0
RIDGWAY — Behind Derek Smith’s dual scores, the Gators shut out Ridgway, winning on the road.
Along with Smith’s two goals, Jarrod Funk and Austin Hamilton also found the back of the net. Protecting the Gators’ goal was Aidan Clark, who registered three saves in the win. For the Elkers, Ethan Streich and Brock Marsiglio combined for nine saves.
GIRLSPort Allegany 1,
Ridgway 0, 1OT
RIDGWAY — After 80 minutes of a deadlocked battle on the pitch, the Lady Gators were able to pull off an overtime victory on the road.
Sienna Lathrop scored the only goal of the game, with just 1:30 left in the period and assisted by Ellie Yeager. In the net for Port, Jenn Baxter recorded 10 saves, while Sara Zameroski tallied five saves for Ridgway.
Brookville 3,
Elk County Catholic 1
BROOKVILLE — Seanna VanAlstine scored the Lady Crusaders lone goal, coming in the first half off an assist from Katie Straub. In the net, Emily Mourer tallied nine saves of the Lady Blue Raiders 11 shots. ECC had 16 shots on goal throughout the loss.