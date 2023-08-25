Winning one District 9 title is by itself an impressive feat. Winning two, especially back-to-back, is a sign of an elite team. However, for the Bradford girls soccer team, its benchmark for success is much higher, instead looking to continue their half-decade of dominance with title number six.
The 2022 campaign was a storybook year for the Lady Owls. After starting the season with some uncertainty on the field and a new head coach, the team exceeded expectations and cruised to a 14-5 record. Making it to the Class 3A Finals, the Lady Owls then met DuBois for the second year in a row. Coming down to the last minutes of the championship game, Bradford sealed the victory with a goal from star senior Maddi Cowburn, earning their fifth straight title.
“Last year, we did a lot better than what we initially expected. We were worried about some areas that were easily filled in,” said head coach Jim Warnick, who is entering his second year as head coach. “All in all it was a great season for us.”
Coming into this season, the Lady Owls will be without Cowburn, the 2022 Big 30 Player of the Year, but welcome back 10 pivotal letterwinners. However, despite this, uncertainty returns to the pitch in the form of youth and inexperience.
“This year it’s a little more unclear. We’re really unsure of how the season is going to go. We have a mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen this year (more so than in previous years.) We have one of our bigger classes of freshmen this year,” said Warnick. “We think we can compete, but it’s going to be work. There’s going to be some dog fights out there on the field.”
In years past, offense has not been the key concern for the Lady Owls, and heading into the new season, they return two powerhouse attackers in Kelsea Austin and Bella Prince. Austin, who has over 100 goals throughout her career, recorded 33 goals and 15 assists a season ago, while Prince followed closely behind with 27 and 25, earning a Big 30 All-Star selection. Along with the veteran tandem, Bradford will also see Grace Close, Grace Tyler, Emily Morgan and Jaydon Hogue take to the field, all of whom combined for 16 goals and 21 assists in 2022.
Along with Hogue, fellow underclassmen Kierstin Taylor and Madayln Stark chipped in key minutes on defense, the latter being the Lady Owls returning goalkeeper, who finished with 76 saves and six shutouts.
Looking at their incoming crop of players, Warnick sees a lot of potential, especially in the attack, from freshmen Emma Pilon, Miley Swanson and Alyssa Mangold, who he expects to play key minutes. However, with that comes teaching the technicalities and intricacies of the game to their roster, something that will be a crucial focus if they want to add another D9 banner.
“The main goal that we’re focusing on now is getting back to the District title game and winning that again, but it really comes down to the girls putting in the work,” said Warnick. “We come to practice and we talk about focusing on the areas that (the coaches) see are holding them back, and it’s just a matter of now trying to get them to start seeing stuff on their own. (The coaches) can’t be hollering it out on the sidelines the entire game what they need to do. ”
THE SCHEDULE:
August
26 — Port Allegany, 11 a.m. 28 — Brockway, 5:30 p.m. 30 — DuBois, 5 :30 p.m.
September 5 — at Franklin, 6 p.m. 7 — at Port Allegany, 5:15 p.m. 14 — Oil City, 5:30 p.m. 18 — at Meadville, TBA 20 — McDowell, 5:30 p.m. 28 — at Warren, TBA
October 2 — at Oil City, TBA 7 — at DuBois, 11 a.m. 9 — Elk County Catholic, 6:30 p.m. 10 — at McDowell, TBA 12 — at Erie, TBA 16 — Warren, 4 p.m. 18 — St Marys, 5:30 p.m.