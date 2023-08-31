DUBOIS — Taking to the road for the first game of the season, the Bradford boys soccer team opened with a 3-0 loss to DuBois as injuries to two key players stunted both the Owls offense and defense.
Through the early minutes of the game, the Owls matched up well against the Beavers, holding them scoreless and keeping up the pace with their athletic opponent. However, about midway through, the Owls lost a key attacker in Andy Mangold.
“That definitely had a bad effect on the team,” said Bradford head coach Peter Butler.
Shortly thereafter, DuBois broke the stalemate with a score and held a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Early in the second half, the Owls faced more adversity. Not only did the Beavers find the back of the net once more, their starting goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone, who had thus far tallied 11 saves, suffered another injury, resulting in him leaving the game. Aiden Abbott took his place, but could not stop the Beaver’s rapid fire attack, allowing a third and final score.
“We need to strengthen the midfield,” said Peter Butler. “We were out of position a lot and consequently weren’t getting any support to our front runners.”
Kane 3, Northern Potter 2ULYSSES — In a back and forth battle that came down to the wire, the Wolves outlasted NoPo, scoring the winning goal with just over a minute left on the clock.
Throughout the first several minutes, neither the Wolves nor the Panthers could get clean looks at the net. However, with the assist coming from Ty Daniels, Wyatt Bliss scored to put NoPo on top.
The Wolves responded with just over four minutes in the first half, after scoring on a direct kick to tie the game. Then Kane pulled off a last second feat, scoring with just thirty seconds on the clock, putting the Wolves up 2-1.
Coming into the second half, NoPo wasn’t done just yet. Daniels kept the Panthers in the game with a powerful shot that slipped out of Kane’s keeper’s hand and into the net. Then, with less than two minutes left in the game, the Wolves scored, sealing the win with a dramatic last goal that handed NoPo their second loss of the season.
NoPo’s Malachi Lewis ended the contest with 11 saves, while Kane recorded seven. For the Wolves, Mason Cherry, Connor Asel and Tysin Boschert scored.
Elk County Catholic 1, Port Allegany 0ST. MARYS — Frank Messineo carried the Crusaders to victory at home, scoring the lone goal of the game against the Gators.
In goal, ECC’s Sagan Beaver tallied two saves, while Port’s Aidan Clark ended with four saves.
Girls Elk County Catholic 2, Port Allegany 0ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders continued undefeated as they forced another shutout victory over the Lady Gators behind Emily Mourer’s seven saves in the net.
After a scoreless first half, Sami Straub took it upon herself to find the back of the net. ECC got their second score from Seanne VanAlstine’s successful penalty kick. All in all, the Lady Crusaders dominated the field on offense, tallying 25 shots on goal to Port’s seven.
Boys Golf Coudersport 32, Cameron County 23COUDERSPORT — The Falcons improved to 3-1 in the Northwest Penn League with a win over the Red Raiders.
Fin Ayers medaled on the day with a 53, while Logan Pingley and Gavin Kellert followed closely behind for Coudy with a 55 and 56, respectively. Aevin Greeley shot a 60 while Aidan Fanderson rounded the top five with an 83.
For CC, Eli Novak shot team-high 54 while Camden Moate hit a 65 and Bennan Ogden hit a 67. Torin Bayhart recorded a 69 and Blake Cool a 70.